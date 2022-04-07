After reading the article concerning the need to change school assignments I recalled that when my children were young in the mid 1970s we lived in Lippitt Estates.
Although they attended Ashton Elementary School, they spent one year, 6th grade, at B.F. Norton and then McCourt Middle School. The entrance to Lippitt Estates off Angell Road is south of 295 but the majority of neighborhood is north of 295 and easily reachable from Little Pond County and Scott Roads.
We all survived quite nicely and their education must have been more than adequate as they all have masters’ degrees.
Patricia Treanor
Lincoln
