We have all seen the studies. We have all seen the data. It is also simple common sense that children perform better in school if they are properly fed. So why are some of our children still going through the school day hungry?

Yes, many students qualify and utilize the free or reduced lunch program in our schools, but this long-time program comes with its own issues. Too many children are still going hungry. And what about the children whose families are economically struggling but make just above the program income qualifications? They are slipping through the cracks, often with nothing to eat at school at all. Empty and growling bellies are not conducive to a successful learning environment. The way we ensure that our students are properly fed needs to change.

