I was so delighted to open my Valley Breeze today and see such a complimentary article regarding Sharon Gilmore.
Sharon is truly a breath of fresh air at Town Hall. She is kind, helpful and professional. Having worked with Sharon for several years at many meetings, I can attest to how positive it is to work with Sharon. She does her job quietly and efficiently, and goes above and beyond expectations. She always has a smile and a kind word for all.
