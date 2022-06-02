Prior to Memorial Day, the American Legion and the Friends of Smithfield Cemeteries placed American flags on the graves of veterans buried in Smithfield. It is a small token of appreciation for those who helped us gain and maintain our freedom.
If you are aware of any veteran grave that did not receive a flag, please call Bob Buonaccorsi at 401-349-4074 so we can be sure all veterans are honored.
Bob Buonaccorsi
Smithfield
