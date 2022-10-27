Do the people of Woonsocket want checks and balances in government anymore?
I’m reading and hearing some terrible attacks on Woonsocket City councilors, including my brother, John Ward, following the removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt recently. To many, it seems odd. Why remove a mayor who will be back in office in just a few months? I understand their feelings. But what do you do with a lawless mayor?
I’m very proud of my brother, and have been since he took first took office on the Woonsocket School Committee in 1995. As an accountant, he has a career filled with experience as Johnston’s school business manager, in serving the Woonsocket Housing Authority, and now, as Lincoln Finance Director. His experience is unparalleled, and knowledge deep. Years ago, when I laughingly asked a former Lincoln public official “how he was doing” in his first few months, he grew stoic and told me that, in pre-budget discussions with the School Department, he had “saved taxpayers millions of dollars” with his depth of knowledge on school financing.
Now, Baldelli Hunt – and a Breeze columnist – wants voters to throw him out, along with colleagues Dan Gendron, James Cournoyer, and Roger Jalette.
Said Baldelli-Hunt recently: “John Ward voted to remove me because he has never gotten over the fact that he was beaten in 2013. John continues to blame me and the team I put together for his loss.” As always, in her mind, everything is all about her, and all about politics. Governing is a distant second.
There have been many accomplishments by Baldelli-Hunt together with the current councilors. But on too many issues, she has turned her back, ended communications, and ignored laws she was bound to enforce. For these actions, over months and years, she was removed.
Now, Baldelli-Hunt has put together a team of candidates to get rid of her perceived enemies. I know and admire some of them from my days as the Valley Breeze publisher. Some I don’t know. But I wonder: Do they understand what the job entails, from Baldelli-Hunt’s point of view? Their job will be to do exactly what they are told to do, and to keep any countering thoughts and ideas to themselves. She has had “teammates” in the past and threw them overboard when they didn’t toe her line. If her manner continues, councilors will have to be either 100 percent with her, or they will become her new enemies. This has been her habit through the years, and I’m a bit surprised these good people have put themselves in this position.
Mayor Baldelli-Hunt is not perfect. The City Council isn’t either. But I believe city residents will be best served with continuing to have some checks and balances on a mayor who has displayed no respect for those with might have ideas that run counter to hers.
I remain very proud of my brother, John Ward, and his council friends. I hope you’ll support them all.
