The Woonsocket mayor’s proposed fiscal year 2024 budget reflects a more than 2 percent increase in spending over the fiscal year 2023 approved budget.
Though she claims in her budget message, “To not raise taxes, I and my finance team had the unpleasant task of cutting back needed expenditures that were requested by department heads …” Nothing could be further from the truth.
The reality is that the budget has been prepared to deceive readers into believing that. Included as “negative expenses” are two lines that falsely reduce spending instead of treating the receipt as revenue, or to use the technical term, “other financing sources” to support the increased spending.
When you properly move the $946,800 proceeds from the sale of the old middle school and the $281,40 of the funds in the Energy Efficiency Improvement Fund that should be saved for energy efficiency projects (page 109) into the revenue as transfers from other funds, the total spending is now showing an increase of 1.2 percent.
Now, add to that the fact that the mayor plans to spend an additional $724,183 of ARPA funds that are not included in the spending plan but footnoted for a separate appropriation, the spending increase is now over $1.5 million compared to FY2023 approved spending; an increase of 2.34 percent!
So, the mayor uses over $1,950,000 of other “one time available” funds to offset the $1,515,354 of increased spending and calls it cutting back. I call it budgetary gimmickry and not an honest way to prepare a city budget. Using resources meant for future energy improvements, or ARPA funds meant for true revenue loss is dishonest financial sleight of hand. Don’t be fooled, the city and its taxpayers will be worse off in the long run with this kind of budget.
