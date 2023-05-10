According to a report by labor economist Paul Harrington, Rhode Island’s workforce is growing at a slower pace than any state in New England, a rate well below the national average.
If our state is to remain competitive in the global, knowledge-based economy of today and tomorrow, we cannot expect to compete on the quantity of our workforce. We must instead compete on quality.
That requires recruiting, retaining and graduating more traditional college students while providing more opportunities for advanced degrees, bachelor completion, stackable credentials, job training, and upskilling for working adults. We must serve them with in-demand academic programs that meet the needs of both employers and job seekers. The best way to achieve this is with strategic investments in public higher education.
Rhode Island has already made strides in this direction.
The RI Promise Scholarship, enacted at CCRI in 2017, opened a new pathway to higher education for many. Last year, voters approved $100 million for URI’s Narragansett Bay Campus, a smart investment in our blue economy.
This year, Gov. McKee has proposed two budget amendments that, if enacted by the General Assembly, will fund transformational initiatives at Rhode Island College.
First, the governor has proposed a three-year, $2 million investment of one-time state funds, matched by the college, to launch the new Institute for Cybersecurity and Emerging Technologies at RIC. This institute will be led by an esteemed RIC alumnus, former Congressman James Langevin ’90, the founder and former chair of the U.S. House Cybersecurity Caucus and a national leader in the field.
This is the right idea in the right place at the right time. It will put our state at the forefront of one of the fastest growing and most strategically important industries.
Right now, there are an estimated 715,000 unfilled jobs in cybersecurity nationwide, most of which pay an annual salary of more than $100,000. This is why in 2020, RIC launched its first academic minor in cybersecurity. In the fall, that will expand into a major.
This Cybersecurity Institute will attract more students seeking rewarding, exciting careers in an emerging industry.
Congressman Langevin’s national profile will attract new investments from philanthropies and business groups. The proposed one-time investment of state dollars will mitigate the upfront risk of such a major endeavor, ensuring a robust, self-perpetuating center of excellence that will require no further state funding.
The Hope Scholarship at RIC, also proposed in a budget amendment by Gov. McKee, will be another bold investment in Rhode Island’s future. This two-and-a-half year pilot would create an earned scholarship that helps juniors and seniors in good academic standing get across the finish line. This is not “free college,” but a merit-based, last-dollar scholarship that would only kick in after a student has exhausted all other forms of financial aid.
RIC students come from Rhode Island and they stay here. Approximately 85 percent of our students are Rhode Island residents and more than 70 percent continue to live, work or pursue advanced degrees in the state after graduation.
Even though we offer the lowest tuition for a four-year degree in the state, the number one reason students cite for leaving RIC is affordability. The Hope Scholarship is designed to boost retention and produce a greater number of baccalaureate graduates to meet Rhode Island’s workforce needs.
We already know that a RIC education can transform lives. In fact, we rank highest among all regional public universities in New England for providing social mobility to our graduates, according to U.S. News & World Report.
A degree from Rhode Island College delivers real return on investment, which does not just accrue to the degree holder: the entire state benefits from a better educated, more productive workforce that can drive a dynamic, growing economy.
The Cybersecurity Institute and the Hope Scholarship are two bold investments in Rhode Island’s future that will pay dividends for generations to come.
Dr. Jack R. Warner
Warner is the president of Rhode Island College. He formerly served as commissioner of the R.I. Board of Governors for Higher Education and chief executive officer of the South Dakota Board of Regents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.