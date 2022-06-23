On behalf of We Share Hope, I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to two Scituate businesses who recently partnered to host the first annual “Summer of Hope” food drive for students facing food insecurity. New Day Planning-Thrivent, and Cindy’s Diner rallied customers and residents to help us collect nonperishable food items for summer distribution.
New Day Planning-Thrivent developed the project, reached out to local churches and businesses, and distributed reusable shopping bags for donors to fill, while Cindy’s Diner provided a delicious buffet lunch for all donors.
It was a wonderful day where we met many generous food donors from Scituate and beyond. Summer is a challenging time for students who are no longer able to access school-provided free or reduced-priced breakfasts and lunches. Thanks to this event we filled a van and three cars with a wonderful variety of nonperishable snacks and meals to share with students and their families over the summer.
Thank you for caring about our youth!
Johanna Corcoran
Executive director, We Share Hope
