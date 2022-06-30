It's about time that those who reject evil begin to speak out because we, the Christians, are being trampled on by all those who choose to follow the evil path. First, some definitions of the word evil are: demonic; profoundly immoral and wicked; vicious; grievous; corrupt; unholy; etc ...
The fact that Christianity has drastically declined in our country is one of the main reasons for our inflated demonic and immoral environment. Some of our Christian churches are, and have already been attacked and destroyed. We now live in a so-called socialized society where the rule of law no longer applies, as proven by the increase in the following multiple various crimes, such as: people attacking and killing each other whenever and wherever they please; extravagant robberies being committed without any interference nor punishment for same; more people opting to involve themselves in corrupt activities in order to gain more power and money; sex having become a major focal point and especially impacting on the children's life-styles, their school activities, etc. ...; respect and caring for others is now also often snubbed, etc. ...
The woke population/Progressives, have definitely contributed to creating the evil conditions which are so rampant in our country. Their agenda is completely contrary to the Christian concepts, thus they have no conscience (morals) and live their lives accordingly. Many of them often convey a self-pity and entitlement attitude with a “rules for thee and not for me” position which is often utilized by them.
As a most recent example, the woke population/Progressives believe in freedom and rights for females/mothers but not for their infants, i.e., they support abortions where an infant can be aborted up to nine months and even thereafter, with the approval of a physician. This is just plain murder.
Since the woke/Progressives believe in equality, where is the equality for the unborn and born infants? Shouldn't equality begin in the womb, or do they choose where and when equality applies?
It is deplorable how these groups have been allowed to become so successful at destroying America.
Very sadly, they have been quite successful at familiarizing and indoctrinating their beliefs into their umpteen followers. The Christians must wake up very soon, i.e., before it's too late to be able to do so!
In closing, the following quotes depict evil very clearly:
1. “Hell is empty and all the devils are here.” - William Shakespeare
2. “I became convinced that noncooperation with evil is as much a moral obligation as is
cooperation with good.” - Martin Luther King, Jr.
3. “A lie doesn't become truth, wrong doesn't become right and evil doesn't become good, just because it's accepted by a majority.” - Mr. Rick Warren
Amen!
Pauline Demers
Woonsocket
