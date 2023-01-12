Lies ... lies ... lies ... money ... money ... money ... power ... power ... power ...! These “fixings” have always been in place and utilized in politics. It’s acknowledged that certain, if not most, past candidates have also used those three factors when running for office, but not to the extent and indefensible stage, as they are now being employed.
Very little sense of “morality” now exists in our society — as proven by the inordinate usages of the three above-noted factors. Although it’s hard to believe that most people still recognize the difference between right and wrong, many of them choose to not practice what should be done and what should not be done.
It’s also known that morals do differ among cultures, and there are morals that are relative, i.e., dependent upon situations and context, but there are other morals which seem to be “universally” true.
Some moral values which most people adhere to across cultures and societies are: telling the truth; fair play; hard work; respecting others; doing unto others as you would have done onto yourself; forgiving others; admitting fault; using manners; being kind; expressing gratitude; respecting yourself; respecting others; returning favors; asking permission; keeping promises; being dependable; being humble; not gossiping; respecting difference; not being jealous; not taking bribes; not using violence, etc. ...
Identifying the nature of the relationship between religion and morality may, therefore, seem straightforward. Hence, the right thing to do is whatever is right according to religious tradition.
Justification for this claim derives support from the idea that religious moral codes have origins in divine will. Therefore, religion and morality seem to go hand-in-hand, and specific moral codes are often grounded in specific religious traditions, thus “Morality is whatever God commands.” God established his moral codes with Moses, which are the “Ten Commandments!” Of course, the non-Christians will totally disagree! It’s certainly no secret that the Socialists are, and have, contributed to the destruction of Christianity and morality in our country, but that issue is a narrative for another day.
Let’s face it, an individual either chooses to do the “right thing” or to perform “immoral activities.” It’s very obvious that in today’s society, many people rarely suffer the consequences of their illegal and/or immoral activities, thus they don’t expect to be penalized accordingly, so they choose to maintain their wrongful conduct. It’s also most important to note that moral principles can be different for everyone because they also depend on how a person was raised and what is important to them in life.
In closing ...
“It is better to act and repent than not to act and regret.” – Niccolo Machiavelli
“Ability and perseverance are the weapons of weakness.” – Niccolo Machiavelli
“A government which does not trust its citizens to be armed is not itself to be trusted.” – Niccolo Machiavelli
“Liberty cannot be established without morality, nor morality without faith.” – Alexis de Tocqueville
“God and politics are the tools with which the godless and unprincipled manipulate the gullible.” – Janet Morris
(2) comments
Yawn. Next time please cut right to the chase and just point your blessed fingers while pontificating about others morality so folks don't have to waste time because you have a issue with Socialism.
Anyone in their right mind has an issue with Socialism
