As a long-time Lincoln resident, I was happy to discover a little known holiday niche in town.
I recently began substitute teaching work with Davies Technical High School, and had the opportunity to spend time with students in the Hospitality Career Program (culinary arts) as they prepared for the Holiday Dinner which is an annual event for the staff and faculty which benefits the Davies Hospitality Scholarship Fund.
Although the dinner was still two days away, the culinary students were in full prep mode, creating a sumptuous holiday dessert menu with berry tarts, tiramisu, cheesecake and chocolate pots de creme. And of course, plenty of gingerbread men and colorful sugar cookies.
The Davies teaching bakery is tucked away behind the main kitchens and food prep areas. On this day, the room is filled with warm smells of baking cakes and the whirring sounds of large stand mixers. Spread out over large prep tables are all varieties of mixing containers and balls of dough in different stages of readiness. Along the walls are the tools for baking magic ... wisks and spatulas, muffin tins, pastry bags, scales and specialty cake pans with huge tubs of flour, brown sugar and chocolate chips.
Tall racks in every corner are filled with sheet pans, some with warm cookies or gingerbread parts, others with neat rows of sweet dough balls or freshly mixed cakes, patiently waiting for their time in the oven.
Near one large mixer a student watches over a creamy cheesecake in the making. Nearby, two students roll out pie dough and carefully press it into little molds that will soon be tarts filled with sweet custard and fruit.
An instructor moves down the line, answering questions and offering advice; the egg whites need more whipping, the cornstarch should be added in the beginning. There is a hands-on lesson in rolling a sheet cake into a holiday yule log, and later, there’ll be a demonstration on assembling gingerbread houses with confection sugar icing.
The fanciful part of creating holiday desserts is not lost on these students, but they are also serious and earnest about their work ... planning, measuring and mixing. All are dressed in kitchen whites and hats, looking very much like the future chefs they will become.
As a newcomer to Davies, I was already planning on securing a position near the front of the line for the Holiday Dinner which was to feature roasted prime rib, stuffed shrimp and chicken marsala. But after spending this time with the Davies student bakers, I had a strong feeling of going directly for the desserts.
Seth Hamilton
Lincoln
