Language is powerful and the words we use matter, whether we know it or not.
When I hear some of my colleagues in government use words like “drug addict,” “opium den” or “crack house,” I can only think of the pain felt by many, myself included, who were listening.
People struggling with substance use disorders already carry enough stigma and shame because of their addiction. So when we use disparaging or judgmental language to refer to people battling addiction, we are further perpetuating that stigma and shame. Shame and stigma push people away from help and support. Shame is a reason people are criminalized for their disease, and why they die from overdoses alone, out of the reach of someone to save their life with Narcan.
People impacted by this disease come from all walks of life, ethnicities, socioeconomic background and races. We are not mere “drug addicts” who frequent “opium dens” or “crack houses.” Rather, we are your siblings, spouses, parents, colleagues, friends and neighbors. Your words, however intended, can make our lives, health, and recovery harder. Such words can suggest a lack of concern for the humanity and dignity of individuals grappling with substance use disorder.
Addiction has been a challenging issue for many of us in Rhode Island, and across the country. In 2021 alone, 436 Rhode Islanders lost their lives due to drug overdose. These deaths could have been avoided if there was less stigma surrounding addiction and more support available for our community members.
Those of us struggling with substance use disorders are not weak. Some of the strongest people I know wake up every day and combat their addiction. Some people have lived through experiences that are beyond the scope of what many people can imagine. Yet they face their demons and go on living.
While I understand that not everyone will share my views on every policy, I encourage us all to contemplate the words we choose and the unintentional biases we may convey. Using more compassionate language requires little effort and is within our grasp.
By not using stigmatizing and disparaging language, we can center people’s humanity with our words. This simple change can have a significant impact and work toward fostering a cultural shift that has the potential to save lives.
Leonela Felix
Felix is a Democrat representing District 61 (Pawtucket) in the Rhode Island House of Representatives.
