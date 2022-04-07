To all Yellow Bag Day volunteers:
I can’t thank all of you enough for your huge effort at cleaning our town. From Mill Street and Town Hall, to Pine Swamp and Wrentham roads, from Ann & Hope Way to Lippitt Estates to Albion Road to Nate Whipple Highway and so many more roads, parks and schools, you all did an amazing job! Even those small wooded spots along Mendon Road, in the Ashton and Berkeley villages, got a good cleaning (and thanks to Mayor Jeff Mutter for handling one of them!)
Thanks also to The Valley Breeze owners for their continued support of our effort with the purchase and distribution of the yellow bags.
I hope you’ve had a chance to drive around a bit and see the cleanliness for yourselves. You’ve all made an amazing difference. Thank you.
And before you write back to tell me about “nips,” we know! In fact, one of our volunteers was Mr. Nayan Patel, who own’s Paul’s Liquors. (He cleaned along Mendon Road, near the J.H. Lynch entry and J.J. Duffy). We had a long conversation about his work, and the work of other liquor store owners locally, in trying to collaborate with state legislators to find a solution that will be fair to all, and keep roadsides cleaner. The problem is not being ignored, he tells me.
So, again, my thanks to all of you, to Mayor Jeff Mutter and some of his staff, and to the Cumberland Highway Department employees who will begin tomorrow to clear away the bags.
I hope to see you all again next year, on Saturday, April 1, for another Yellow Bag Day. And remember, this August and September the Blackstone Valley will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of “Project ZAP,” a 1972 event (I was there, in a much more vital version of myself!) that began the transformation of the Blackstone River from a polluted and toxic backwater to what it is today. Watch for details, and join in the celebration. Thank you.
Sincerely,
Tom Ward
Founder and publisher (retired),
The Valley Breeze
Yellow Bag Day Coordinator
