To the voters of Lincoln,
The Lincoln Town Charter establishes a Budget Board to review proposed budgets submitted by the town administrator and School Department for the municipal and educational operating budget and capital requests for the upcoming fiscal year. After consultation with representatives of each budget and reviewing each line, the Charter requires the board to present a proposed budget to town voters each May at the Annual Financial Town Meeting (FTM). This presentation is made directly to the voters of the town. It is you, not the Budget Board, town administrator, Town Council, or any other board, that approves the budget. You, a voter in Lincoln, can approve, reject, or amend the proposed budget at the FTM. It is the most transparent process for setting a budget in the state and arguably the purest form of democracy available.
The Budget Board’s mission is to recommend the strongest budget to the town by balancing funding the best education system for our children, providing the best municipal services to residents, and ensuring Lincoln’s responsible spending. Although much of the Budget Board’s work is done from mid-February through April, the board meets throughout the year to review progress and consider the long-term goals of the town. Eleven members, two from each district, and one moderator make up the Budget Board. All of them live in Lincoln and represent unique backgrounds and perspectives. This year there are five new members. The Budget Board meetings are open to the public and recorded. We encourage everyone to take advantage of the opportunity to see how the process works, how services are funded, and how your taxes are calculated.
By Town Charter, the process of formulating the budget begins by February 15, with the town administrator presenting their recommended budget. The presentation includes a budget message, detailed municipal operating budget, bottom line educational operating budget, and requested capital projects considering local revenues, reimbursements from the state, federal government disbursements, and other revenue streams.
The Budget Board must submit their recommended FY2023 budget to the Town Clerk 30 days prior to the FTM for posting on the town website, which this year is April 8. This deadline provides residents ample time to consider the proposed budget before the meeting is held this year on May 9 at 7 p.m. in the High School Auditorium.
Would you like to have a say in how your money is spent? It is your right as a voter in Lincoln to have 30 days to review the budget and have your voice be heard. The easiest way is to attend the Financial Town Meeting. Please take advantage of this great example of democracy in Lincoln and be part of the process.
Carl Brunetti
Lincoln Budget Board chair
