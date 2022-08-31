I just found myself standing at the front door for a long time watching it rain. Why I wondered. What would focus my attention so strongly to the fact that it was raining. Rain, after all, is a natural occurrence, at least during "normal" times. However, this summer in Rhode Island has been anything but normal with respects to the weather. Maybe not so in the context of history, but humans generally think mostly in very short relative terms with respect to most events. This summer in R.I. it has been almost without any substantive rainfall. It’s been very hot and humid for many days in a row creating heat waves; not the norm here in southern New England. So here I stood at the front door watching it pour. I guess it is human nature to observe more closely any event that falls outside what we consider as "normal."
For much of our nation and the world, this year of 2022 has seen abnormal weather patterns; severe droughts followed by torrential monsoonal rains, above high temperatures which have resulted in many heat related deaths both here in the U.S. and around the world, severe wild fires killing too many, destroying livelihoods and property, and devastating much of the earth’s landscape. We’ve also seen an overall shift in the weather patterns that we once considered normal, trends that most people now associate with climate change.
Of course, if one reads any natural history at all, one becomes aware that over the last billion years or so, the last 10,000 years in particular, the earth has been in a constant though very slow state of change. In fact, the only constant in our entire existence is change. This is a somewhat sobering thought to most of us Sapiens, who, by nature, expect things to remain relatively unchanged throughout their lives, and rightly so for the most of our earthly existence is less than 100 years, a mere blink in the overall relevance to time.
So here I stood, watching it rain as if I’d never seen it before. We humans do react to quick and severe changes in our daily routines. It’s predictable, though sometimes unexpected, and we are always surprised by it.
