Finally the long and exasperating question of what was inside “Jake’s Antiques” store in Chepachet, R.I. I lived in Chepachet for a number of years in the 1970s and always wondered why the place seemed to be forever closed.
Why, I wondered, and what interesting stuff and things were inside. Curious minds want to know. I once even stopped and with my nose pressed against the dirty windows, peeking inside to see what was in there. Looked mostly like junk to many, but I was convinced that there were “treasures” to be had within those musty old walls; items of everyday life that were at onetime a part of someone’s daily life. Who were they and what was their story?
As a fan of “American Pickers,” I am finally relieved to know I was right. Thanks for a lengthy and interesting history of that fascinating place. Gone but not forgotten by me.
John C. Yuill
Cumberland
