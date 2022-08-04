We’re looking for you – our residents, our businesses, our community groups, all young and old, to take part in the biggest clean-up/green-up in the last 50 years — Saturday, Aug. 27. Be there!
Our clean-up is a two-state effort targeting litter on our streets and everywhere in our watershed. Cleaning our watershed, cleans the Blackstone River and beyond to our oceans. Eighty percent of ocean litter comes from the land, so let’s get to cleaning these inland areas, and we will be reducing litter in our oceans.
This week, ZAP 50 is reaching out to those businesses selling items that most often get littered to join our effort.
Most of the litter we see is plastic take out cups and containers, nips and alcohol bottles and cans, cigarette butts, and plastic water bottles. Where are these items coming from? Some big contributors are our convenience stores, drug stores, gas stations, liquor stores and fast-food restaurants.
These businesses are a big and important group to include if we are to really ZAP roadside litter. We hope your business will organize a team and take action on Aug. 27 .
Your team can take care of a road, intersection, or your parking lot. Many times, the litter is not far from your business, so by participating your business will get a big five point win:
1. You’ll create cleaner, more inviting business surroundings for your customers.
2. You’ll be known as a green business that cares about the health and impact litter has on our environment.
3. You’ll help solve, not just add to, the problem of litter causes in our beautiful state, and to our goals of ending litter.
4. You’ll show your business logo in a positive way, not on an old dirty litter item where your name becomes more recognized as street trash than the quality product you offer.
5. Your business will be in, not out, of the biggest cleanup – and ZAP will recognize your participation in this historic event.
Sign-ups and additional information can be found at ZaptheBlackstone.com, or contact Donna Kaehler at 401-724-2200, ext. 209.
Director, Keep Blackstone
