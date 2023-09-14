What are the priorities of the Smithfield police? My younger son’s car was very, very slightly damaged by a car accident that occurred in front of my house. The police came and took the phone numbers of the owners of the cars involved (no one was hurt), including myself. The next day I got a call from the police telling me that I could reach out to them for the report for an insurance claim.

Contrast that to the death of my older son, Whelan Ziegelmayer, from an overdose of fentanyl, in Smithfield, in October 2021. The police came that night to the scene where he passed away. After that night neither his father or myself saw or heard from the police again. Ever. There was ZERO follow up.

