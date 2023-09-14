What are the priorities of the Smithfield police? My younger son’s car was very, very slightly damaged by a car accident that occurred in front of my house. The police came and took the phone numbers of the owners of the cars involved (no one was hurt), including myself. The next day I got a call from the police telling me that I could reach out to them for the report for an insurance claim.
Contrast that to the death of my older son, Whelan Ziegelmayer, from an overdose of fentanyl, in Smithfield, in October 2021. The police came that night to the scene where he passed away. After that night neither his father or myself saw or heard from the police again. Ever. There was ZERO follow up.
About two months later I went to the police station to speak to the detective in charge of the case. I asked him why the police had never followed up with either myself or Whelan’s father. The detective explained to me that opioid abuse was rampant in Smithfield and that they were dealing with it on a “daily basis.” Yet despite that alarming fact, the police had absolutely NO interest in investigating Whelan’s death. They never tried to find out who he was with that night, or tried to talk to his friends, or ask if we were able to unlock his phone or access any of his social media.
The detective explained that, based on his assessment of the situation the night that my son was found, that in his estimation (without ANY additional effort to investigate), that there was no chance that the police would be able to charge and convict anyone so therefore there was no point in conducting an investigation. One would think that the death of a 20-year-old young man in Smithfield – from an illegal and incredibly dangerous drug – would merit follow up with the parents of the deceased and some kind of investigation.
Even if the police thought this particular case wouldn’t yield a conviction, why wouldn’t they want to try to gather information that might help them learn more about how the drugs are coming into the community, or that might lead to an arrest or conviction with another case/death in the future? Especially since, by the detective’s own words, opioid use/abuse is a huge problem in the community? What’s more important, follow up for access to a police report for an insurance claim or following up on a fentanyl overdose death?
I’m asking one more time, what are the priorities of the Smithfield police?
