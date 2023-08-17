In responding to the July 20 article (opinion piece) regarding changes to Cumberland’s transgender policy, Erika Sanzi weaves a tale with falsehoods and hyperbole. She begins by assailing the Cumberland School Committee for purposely deceiving parents. Yet Mr. Fiorillo is cited in the original article as saying students are actually encouraged to speak with their parents, and no mention is made of altering or withholding information from guardians. Ms. Sanzi later states “70 percent of the country (disagrees with school policies that protect transgender students’ privacy, even in relation to their parents) and all who object find themselves labeled ‘hateful’ and ‘transphobic’ and ‘bigoted’” without citation or reference. Ms. Sanzi ends by writing the First Amendment “guarantees students the right to think and say what they want.” This is simply untrue, as anyone who has yelled “Fire!” in a movie theater would tell you. I don’t know you, Ms. Sanzi, so I cannot say if you are hateful, transphobic or bigoted. But your article was certainly misinformed.
Erika Sanzi asked for numbers, and I am happy to provide them for her. According to the CDC, almost 2% of high school students identify as transgender. Sometimes, parents’ reactions, while coming from a place of love and protection, are perceived as a rejection of the child. Sometimes, parents simply do not accept their child for who they are. The Gender Spectrum and the Human Rights Campaign report only 27% of trans youth say their families are very supportive, and a mere 43% have any adult in their family they could turn to if they felt sad or worried. This is for a population in which 69% report feeling persistently sad and hopeless, and are four times more likely to attempt suicide (CDC, 2021). Unfortunately, 14% of LGBTQ youth report that they have slept away from parents or caregivers (Trevor Project, 2021).
School staff interact with students daily and have their best interests at heart. School may be the only environment in which transgender youth feel safe, and given the above statistics (dare I say facts?), the Human Rights Campaign recommend policies that align with those Cumberland recently passed. As a nurse at Boston Children’s Hospital, I have borne witness to the mental health challenges these students face, and I have been present during many of the repeated bomb threats made toward my colleagues who care for these kiddos. I am a parent of two children in the Cumberland school system, and I applaud the School Committee for passing the policies. Thank you, School Committee, for using facts to do your best to keep all of our children safe.
