They say the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again but expecting different results. I say that’s kind of like what happens in politics.
Different people may go in and out of office, but overall, the systems and structures that are in place remain the same. And that’s because those structures and systems are working the way they were designed, which is to benefit the people in power.
For something different to happen, something needs to change. But how do you get a seat at the table to make those changes when they don’t want to even let you in the room?
Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz declared his candidacy for governor in April of 2021, the earliest of the Democrats running to do so. His platform is one that resonates with many. Housing and health care are human rights. We have a moral obligation to protect our planet for future generations. Reproductive rights must be safeguarded. Education should be equitable and accessible. He stands with the LGBTQIA+ community and advocates for social and criminal justice.
So why haven’t you heard of him? Because money makes the world go round and in politics, it’s what spreads your message. Without it, you can be an amazing candidate with an exceptional plan, and very few people will know it.
Fundraising should never be a barrier to being heard. Yet that’s exactly what happened recently when WPRI made the decision that Dr. Muñoz would be excluded from the Sept. 6 televised debate due to funding. This is an area in which they’ve made exceptions for other candidates in previous cycles.
No one should get to decide who a viable candidate is except for the voters themselves. There are criteria that every candidate has to meet in order to be placed on the ballot. Once they achieve that, to exclude them from events that other candidates are invited to participate in is not allowing the democratic process to play out to its fullest extent.
But that hasn’t deterred Dr. Muñoz. He has taken a grassroots approach. It allows him to form authentic relationships with people versus transactional ones, the kind that are sustainable and are necessary in order to create a pathway to real change. Isn’t that the kind of governor we need? One who isn’t beholden to special interests and is focused instead on the many communities and everyday people in the state.
Dr. Muñoz works with leaders within each community to find out what the pressing issues are in that area and understands that the issues and solutions vary from place to place. He grew up in Central Falls, went to public schools there and experienced the struggle of unaffordable housing while growing up. He knows that we are all more alike than we are different and that it’s important to engage in conversation and to go beyond labels to get to the heart of the issue, where oftentimes there is some type of common ground from which we can move forward.
Dr. Muñoz is someone who consistently advocates for populations that have been historically underrepresented. He fights for the working and the working poor, and does so without hesitation. He is a person who sees the inequities that are built into our systems and takes the time to talk to the people affected to find out what’s broken, and then works to put them in a position to fix it.
For a state the size of Rhode Island, we should be able to lead the way in so many areas. I believe that Dr. Muñoz is the person most likely to affect that change for us. He is the best candidate that you have never heard of, and I encourage everyone to join me in amplifying his voice as he pushes forward on the path to the Statehouse.
Jennifer Lima is the founder and co-president of Towards an Anti-Racist North Kingstown (TANK) and a member of the North Kingstown School Committee.
Yet another progressive who misrepresents housing, heathcare, and abortion as "rights" and panders to the ludicrous LGBTQIA+ agenda, and to the radical social justice agenda (i.e. soft on crime) nonsense. As if that wasn't enough, another climate crisis alarmist who will increase everyone's energy bills so that union labor can cash in at our expense.
No thank you. He is the very last thing Rhode Island needs.
