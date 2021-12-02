The news about the Omicron variant ironically broke last Friday, the day after normalcy returned for many American families. If you didn’t have indigestion from overindulging on your turkey dinner and desserts, there was, for some, the stock market drop to seal the deal.
But whether the discomfort of such news turns into another actual dangerous surge of the COVID-19 virus is, at this column deadline, literally anybody’s guess.
What’s interesting about these times is the nature of information travel and ensuing hype. South African health officials reported out the variant development and within hours the news traveled the globe. Something about more mutations and the protein spike, a potential even faster spreader and vaccine evader.
The variant name itself seems to be dramatic. The World Health Organization has been using the Greek alphabet to label the variants. We’re still battling Delta, until this week the most recent “variant of concern.” Smaller variants followed and a skip of two letters landed us on Omicron. It must have shaken President Joe Biden, who felt the need to have a hasty press conference on Monday and repeatedly called the variant “Omnicron.”
So, what do we do while we wait the projected few weeks to have some real answers on matters of transmissibility, sickness and viability of our shots?
We can play politics.
Already we hear southern Republicans musing about the Democrat conspiracies for variant emergencies to force 2022 mail balloting.
Throw in the president, call him ineffective in moving the nation beyond the pandemic, and then move to checkmate while diminishing or refusing the shots.
Biden is not going to feed the beast with mandates or shutdowns. Whatever we soon learn about this variant, we are gutting this thing out.
Some states, such as New York, will be more aggressive with public mask demands, but even here in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, there seems to be little appetite for more restrictions.
Nor, seemingly, are we craving the booster. While widely available and free, even Rhode Islanders have not sought the third shot at the pace we need to keep antibody response high.
It seems time for governors to apply the same bully pulpit and operational full-court press to boosters as they did for the first two shots. And perhaps the FDA and CDC should redefine the term “fully vaccinated” to include injection number three six months after number two.
Whether we will need a special needle for Omicron is to be determined. But as long as the developing world starves for even its first dose, mutating variants will emerge, mostly useless travel restrictions will come and go, and we will ride this roller coaster for quite some time.
Keep your masks and Tums handy.
In other virus news, there is some fledgling opposition to the reported tentative deal Gov. Dan McKee has made with the largest state employee union, Council 94.
The creative contract calls for modest annual increases and a $3,000 bonus, split in half over a couple years, for those among the 3,800 employees who vaccinate. Carrot versus stick.
Among the protesters is Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Charlene Lima (D-Cranston, Providence). She announced on Monday that she will file legislation prohibiting future COVID vaccination incentives for all public state and local employee contracts. Chief among her complaints was that members of the union who had “already been vaccinated” were being cheated. When, in a radio interview that afternoon, I informed her that they too are included, she paused and responded, “OK.”
All that was missing was Emily Litella’s “Never Mind.”
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.