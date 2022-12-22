The American Civil Liberties Union joined the court proceedings on behalf of the Statehouse homeless encampment last week. In doing so, it both professionalized the argument for its clients and lost the case.
Two Wednesdays ago, Gov. Dan McKee’s senior staff appeared on the Smith Street plaza with coffee, donuts and a two-day eviction notice for the dwellers of an estimated three-dozen tents. Shelter and transportation were immediately offered for men and special arrangements for women and couples. Some left, most did not, and a pro bono attorney, Richard Corley, created new drama when he filed a complaint asking the Superior Court for an injunction.
Two Fridays ago, on the state deadline, Judge David Cruise issued a temporary stay and scheduled a fuller hearing for the following Wednesday which pre-empted the state to move on the current campers, but prohibited new ones from arriving.
In this space last week, I questioned the court, concerned that his directions leaned more toward managing the homeless crisis rather than a strict review of the law.
Enter the Rhode Island chapter of the ACLU, with lead attorney Lynette Labinger. It joined the local attorney on the case for the scheduled Wednesday hearing and in doing so, caused another delay of two days for Judge Cruise to review new arguments.
In the meantime, the governor’s staff was working a new 50-cot warming center opening at the old Cranston Street Armory.
And another side story had developed as well. Attorney Gen. Peter Neronha refused to represent the administration because, he said, the governor’s office had not previewed with him the decision to move on the encampment. It’s a story for another day, but safe to say despite Neronha’s campaign season endorsement of the governor, due to a few recent investigations of the governor’s office, two closed and one still open, the relationship is cool.
A full hearing finally took place last Friday pitting the well-seasoned ACLU versus the experienced and expensive private attorneys defending the state.
The legal firepower turned out to be a blessing for Judge Cruise. A single chief witness, Capitol Police Chief Joseph Little Jr., described the deteriorating encampment scene. But the plaintiffs presented a fierce and focused argument on homeless first amendment and property rights, and alleged the state was inconsistent with its policy on 24-hour occupation of the site. Defense attorney Bart Totten volleyed back with precedent cases from around the country showing enforcement success without formal policy in place, where comparable public occupations were ruled illegal.
While the plight of the homeless was compassionately dealt with by both parties, the case had organically melded into a specific argument on the law without negotiations on strategic operational solutions.
And it was in that lane that Cruise rendered his decision. Despite the kitchen sink tossed by the ACLU, he turned down the request for injunction more than a week after it was filed.
Outside the courthouse it was cold and raining sideways. A young man had run out yelling, “no justice, no peace.”
But the echo of his voice bellowing across the east side of Providence was hollow.
The legal system had allowed space for arguments against the eviction. The judge’s decision was full of common sense, and the weather, while not germane, felt like the spiritual sealed deal.
By weekend’s end, the tents were gone, the area cleaned, temporary shelters secured for the campers.
Still, hundreds wait for shelter.
Good lawyering had proved that the solution is in large part political. And still remains a condition of the public will.
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
Tens of thousands of illegal immigrants invited by President Biden are displacing Americans from homeless shelters just before Christmas, according to the Wall Street Journal.
"Landlords have responded to the massive Biden inflow by evicting many single-income American families to make room for larger bunk-sharing migrants that can pay higher rents from multiple cash paying jobs."
And so speaks Gov. McKee's spokespuppet again, he is so lucky to have him. Funny though, I don't see Mr. Yorke listed on the state payroll, must be an oversight
Oddly enough, in this country, people - even newspaper columnists - can agree with a political leader’s positions of their own free will.
