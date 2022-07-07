At this time of year, public enthusiasm and the long-revered tradition of celebrating the nation’s founding combine to fill the local skies with fireworks.
July 4, Independence Day, and the days before and after it are punctuated by the whoosh and crackle of aerial rocket displays, the roar and thump of mortar blasts, and the glitter of multicolored, pulsating visions of the oooh and ahhhh explosions that are named after the images they evoke, such as chrysanthemums, serpents, trees, and fish.
The exhibitions around here have a long history. In Smithfield, the former Greenville Volunteer Fire Company was widely noted for its annual show, which was the culminating event of their annual fund-raising carnival.
Jack Ward, 90, of North Providence, a life member of the Centredale Volunteer Fire Company, says, “years ago you went to what you thought was the biggest (display).” He remembers Greenville’s as being very popular.
Beginning in the 1920s, volunteer firefighters from communities across the area banded together and formed the Woonasquatucket Valley Firemen’s League, a cooperative organization that coordinated mutual aid at large fires and worked together on other shared concerns.
By the mid-1960s, some 19 volunteer companies, the majority of which are today within the circulation area of The Breeze papers, belonged to the league.
The organization held various events and activities that drew its members and often their families to happenings like the Greenville company’s annual carnival.
The fundraising was successful and helped Greenville buy a rescue truck and establish its first rescue service.
Putting on the shows required many workers who did their things mostly behind the scenes. Setting up the displays necessitated the supervision of a licensed professional called a pyrotechnician. The fireworks supplier provided helpers, and one or two of the fire company members were also certified to assist.
They helped to set off the various elements of the show, which began after the sun went down. Dressed in dark clothing to remain unobtrusive and often wearing hats in case stray embers might land on their heads, they resembled ghostly figures slowly moving like zombies among the launch tubes.
The job was not without its risks. Occasionally there were short fuses which could lead to premature blast-offs of the fireworks. Wind could also increase the risk of errant trajectories. Always the detonation crew stayed focused on their tasks and moved in what resembled tightly choreographed patterns. They followed a pre-determined order of ignition.
Watching them move from bank to bank of the cylinders that held the various bombs, rockets, and charges reminded onlookers of an ethereal ballet. Each participant carried a glowing wand. They might have been blowtorches or something called a punk.
A punk is made of bamboo coated with sawdust, and it burns slowly, so it does not go out for a long while. Usually, there were buckets of water strategically placed along the route the technicians followed should they need to extinguish their lighting device or smother small fires that sometimes sprang up from the sparks set off when firing off a piece.
As firefighters, the Greenville volunteers’ main priority was the safety of the workers and the patrons of the carnival. The show was designed to blanket the sky directly over the carnival grounds. That meant an accidentally misdirected aerial component could possibly land on the tents or amusement rides.
In the earliest days, the event was staged in the field behind St. Philip Church on Route 44, but at its height in the 1960s, it took place in a large field adjacent to Waterman’s Lake farther west on Route 44. The site is now occupied by The Lakes Adult condominiums. It was called Steere’s Field when the carnivals were held there.
Before the show began, a couple of fire engines were stationed in the launch area. Crews of fire company members were assigned to each truck. One of the apparatuses was a one-thousand-gallon tank truck. The other was a military surplus Dodge Power Wagon all-purpose first run vehicle.
It carried some 300 gallons of water and featured two reels of booster hose with nozzles capable of shooting high speed streams of water impressive distances. They were capable of developing eight hundred pounds per square inch of pressure and could probably blow a door off its hinges.
The tank truck had larger diameter hose that could deliver a sustained volume of water for a greater time. It also had the capability of drafting water right out of the lake, should a thousand gallons not be sufficient.
At least one time, the trucks and crews were called upon to prove their mettle. A shower of wind-driven embers from a rocket that ignited shortly after leaving the pipe, set off a hot fast-moving fire in the grass around the launch area. It quickly spread to the nearby woods and was heading toward a private cemetery nearby.
The fire had begun shortly before the fireworks show ended. Families, some carrying sleepy children over their shoulders, headed to the parking area and left one by one, never knowing about the blaze. Soon enough, the public was gone and only the firefighters remained, and they remained, and remained some more.
It was always a point of pride for the officers and members of the Greenville Volunteer Fire Company to never be called back to the site of a fire they deemed extinguished. Long after the carnival-goers were home in their beds, the crews were still pouring water on the field and adjacent woodlands, and after that they had to secure the area, and after that they had to fill the tanks on the trucks, roll up the hose, pack away their gear, and wait for the order to stand down.
In truth, it was a worthwhile way to observe the holiday!
Author’s note – I was on one of those crews, and I’d do it again in a minute if I could.
Laurence J. Sasso, Jr.
(Contact me at smithpublarry@gmail.com)
