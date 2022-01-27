Aside from my career as an actor, director, playwright, and composer, I love my career work as a teacher. I teach at universities and colleges, public and private high schools, as well as offering private acting lessons.
I try to establish a teaching framework based around a few basic principles that lead my students to a better understanding and appreciation of literature and language, and crafts one needs to master to be a performing artist.
I also try to help my students understand the importance of connecting who they are in the world to how the world of the arts is going to hold them accountable for what they present, and how they present it to the world.
For me it begins first with understanding who you are. What is your name and how much value do you place on it. I am constantly surprised at how many people, young and old, never give real thought or place real value on their name. In August Wilson’s “Gem of the Ocean,” the play I’m in rehearsal for now at Trinity Rep, the character I play asks another character his name. He answers, “Citizen Barlow.” My character responds by noting that his mother was trying to tell him something when she gave him that name. She was trying to tell him, as a black person in America, citizenship was a heavy load. That it was something that he was going to have to define for himself and be willing to fight for.
I believe that when a person is in spiritual or emotional turmoil, the first thing they should look to is their single most valuable possession. Their name will connect them to family, heritage, history, nature and ultimately their humanity.
Usually my next question is where are you from? I had to learn to rephrase that question to ask what your heritage is when students would answer Cranston. I began asking what is your heritage and what do you know about it? I understood this can be a weighted question. I knew it would be important to make the whole class understand from the beginning that my intent was to celebrate their origins and encourage them to understand that the sum total of who they are informs every aspect of their lives and how they interact with other people and the world.
I have found that starting with these two questions, my students were more open and honest with me and each other. They tended to be less defensive and more curious. They better understood how they only had to be themselves first to have a place in the world of the arts.
I am convinced that placing value on one’s name and embracing the many aspects, good and bad, of one’s heritage opens the door to learning and a deeper appreciation of our collective humanity.
Ricardo Pitts-Wiley is co-founder with his wife Bernadet of Pawtucket-based Mixed Magic Theatre. A university theater instructor, he is an actor, playwright, composer, and director and 2017 Pell Award recipient.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.