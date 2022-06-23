Last month I wrote an article that was in part a reaction to the series of horrific mass shootings in New York, Oklahoma and Texas. I also wrote about a conversation I had with a young man who said, “It’s crazy out there, be safe and arm yourself.”
A month later I still think about what he said. I should point out I don’t believe that the young man had malice or hatred in his mind or heart. He was simply stating a fact about contemporary American society. Another fact is that what he said has always been true for Black and Brown people in this country. We not only had to deal with White people who meant us harm, we also have to deal with elements in our own communities that could do us harm. This reality is not just limited to Black and Brown communities, white people mostly shoot other white people.
Now it seems the solution to this American-on-American killing climate is more guns. Gun sales are through the roof. But it is not just Republicans, Democrats or independents buying guns, it’s everybody.
Recently I began asking people, all kinds of people, if they own a gun. I was not surprised but was nonetheless alarmed at how many people said yes. Next, I’d ask who or what did they feel they had to protect themselves from? If I could sum the answers up with one blanket statement it would be, “If all hell breaks loose, I’m going to be ready.”
I wonder how many groups or nations are just sitting back and waiting for America to explode and then implode. In spite of our many political, economic, racial and social problems, America collapsing under the weight of hate and fear seemed improbable if not impossible not very long ago. We were a nation of people for whom there was plenty we disagreed about, but there were a lot more matters that we agreed on or were at least willing to compromise on before we started shooting each other.
I’ve been thinking about something else. I have decided to not let fear take away my joy. I refuse to live in fear. I will enjoy my family, act in plays, sing out loud, dance when music speaks to my heart, poet, dig in my garden, and vote. It may be pie in the sky optimism, but I believe that joy, hand in hand with love and basic humanity, is the key to the future. While at times they may seem like rare and distant qualities, I am encouraged by the people I encountered last weekend. It was a wonderful melding of Juneteenth and Father’s Day, both of which were a source of pride and joy for me. I am the proud son of a father who dedicated his life to justice and equality for Black people. My father was a man who valued family and the joy of family above all else. And I have found joy in raising two sons into good and decent men. They are both fathers now, and their efforts to raise good and decent children gives me both joy and hope for the future.
All weekend long I had several joyful encounters with people, most I didn’t know, who wished me happy Father’s Day and happy Juneteenth. More than a few people stopped to ask me, “Is Juneteenth a Black holiday?” My answer was always, “it used to be.” For its first 157 years on June 19, Black people celebrated their official release from the chains of slavery. It was a day of joy. Now it is an American holiday that acknowledges the end, after more than 250 years, of America’s original sin. A day that should remind all Americans of our great promise and the great possible. Juneteenth should be a day with joy, as a nation we can say in one voice, to quote Martin Luther King, “Free at last, free at last, thank God Almighty, we are free at last.”
Pitts-Wiley is co-founder with his wife Bernadet of Mixed Magic Theatre, a Pawtucket-based company bringing diverse stories to the stage since 2000. A university theater instructor, he is an actor, playwright, composer, and director, and 2017 Pell Award recipient.
