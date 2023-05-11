Humans have a way of romanticizing the past. We tend to believe that things used to be better. We wish we could go back to times when things were simpler.
This longing for bygone days often flies in the face of age-earned wisdom that makes us say, “If I knew then what I know now ...” What would you do differently? I’ve come to believe that I would have been a hopeless wreck if I knew then what I know now.
Because I believe that one cannot have yesterday back and that I must trust in tomorrow, thus the future is filled with a mix of wonder and uncertainty. But I’m cool with that.
However, there are a few things from the past that I’d like to have back. Things like:
• Snow — I’m no great lover of snow, ice, or cold weather, but in recent years I find myself saying, “This is not normal” when we have one small storm all winter, and I don’t get a chance to break my neck sledding with my children, or now, my grandchildren.
• Fishing — I miss the adventure of catching a fish and knowing it’s safe to eat it.
• Kids and school — I miss believing if you sent your kids to school in the morning, they would come home to you safely that afternoon.
• Getting dressed up — We don’t get dressed up for anything anymore. Is nothing special or sacred anymore?
• Trusting the news — I remember believing if Walter Cronkite said it, it must be true.
• Music on the radio — I grew up near Detroit. We had several community “drums” that kept our community informed and entertained. One of those drums for me was 1440 WCHB Soul Radio. Every day it reminded me and my parents, grandparents, family, and friends that Black people’s music and lives had value.
• Guns — It seemed like the only things that people shot were pheasants, rabbits, and deer (by the way all three taste great).
• Shoes — To get a pair of Chuck Taylors was epic.
• Sunday School — I don’t so much remember enjoying Sunday School as much as the cookies and punch after it was over. What I do remember is how dedicated my teachers were and how they taught me to value the power of language.
• Lightning bugs and butterflies — I will spend the rest of my life trying to explain to those who may never witness them about their wonder and beauty.
• Pickup baseball games — I grew up in a poor little country town, but some of my fondest memories were when my playmates and I played ball games. Softball or hardball, it didn’t matter, whichever kind of ball we could find. Like in volleyball, we took turns at every position. You got a chance to use one of the three or four gloves we shared depending on the position you were playing. Games would start with five players and end with 15 ... on each side.
• My older sister’s friends — They were the queens of my world.
• Trying to stay awake until midnight to watch “Frankenstein,” “Dracula,” “The Mummy” or “The Werewolf” on TV.
• My parents dancing together – It made me giggle and feel proud at the same time.
• Family — It seemed to me that all my friends had a momma and daddy at home.
• The smell of real Christmas trees.
• Bonfires in the backyard.
• Eating ice cold watermelon and spitting seeds on the back porch.
• New clothes at Easter.
• Scoring a touchdown.
• Enjoying childhood and the adventure every day brought without an iPad.
More coming in the days to come.
Pitts-Wiley is the co-founder with his wife Bernadet of Mixed Magic Theatre in Pawtucket.
