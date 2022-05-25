Editor’s note: This column was written prior to the mass murder of children and teachers at a school in Texas.
Four different events have stood out for me in the past two weeks. The first was the horrific shooting at the supermarket in Buffalo, New York. I could spend the rest of this article telling the readers about my personal feeling concerning that incident, but the next three events may be a better way to express my reaction.
The second event was the national and international reaction to the Buffalo shooting. No one seemed surprised. There was not massive outrage. It seemed as if as a nation and a world community, people were just waiting for something like this to happen. But waiting may be the wrong word, expecting something like this to happen is more accurate. When political and civil discourse uses fear and hate as fuel, monsters, such as the young man in New York, are created.
In Mary Shelley’s novel “Frankenstein,” a “being” was created by a man who disregarded the laws of God, of nature and of all established human codes of morality. When the creator of the “being” tried to ignore his creation, the creature, in an effort to be acknowledged, turned his rage into murder of innocents. Anybody who has ever read Shelley’s novel must ask themselves as they read, “What did you think was going to happen?” As you read you will also find out that the monster killed everything that its creator loved.
In America, and other nations, monster-making has become commonplace. It no longer shakes us to our core and sends people in search of their better angels. Driven by fearmongering and words that are meant to divide and do harm, no one will be spared the wrath of the monsters that evil rhetoric is creating.
This brings me to the third event. It’s been several days since the shopping center massacre. It is one of those beautiful Rhode Island days when smiles come easier. I encounter a young man from my building. Our past meetings have always been pleasant. He tells me he has just gotten a new job and I offer my congratulations and best wishes. As we are parting way he says, “It’s crazy out there, be safe and arm yourself.” His words, though I believe to be heartfelt and well meaning, felt like a hot ember in my mind and soul. It’s crazy out there, be safe and arm yourself.
Damn.
I have always known that I cannot take justice or my safety for granted. A part of me is always on guard. I am careful to keep thinking about how to not put myself and others in harm’s way. Now, to add more weight to the weight I bear every day, I have to remember that it’s crazy out there, be safe and arm yourself when you go to church, to school, to work or grocery shopping.
I was getting no relief from event three until the fourth thing happened. I was at Lowe’s attempting to load several sheets of plywood into my truck. I was in a hurry and couldn’t wait for the store loading helper. A man saw my struggles, and after he and his wife loaded their truck, walked to me and said, “Let me give you a hand.” The job took all of 20 seconds. We shook hands, smiled and went our separate ways.
I found myself in two different universes, really two different countries, wondering which one was real.
Ricardo Pitts-Wiley is co-founder with his wife Bernadet of Pawtucket-based Mixed Magic Theatre. A university theater instructor, he is an actor, playwright, composer, director and 2017 Pell Award recipient.
We know what side the thoughts and prayers crowd is on. They state 'laws only prevent the good guys' or 'that law couldn't undo the tragedy.' They tell us there is no difference between a pistol and a weapon of war. They cling to an amendment that stipulates regulations and claims to do so is against God himself. They side with death and no number of dead children or anyone else will appease that sacrifice.
