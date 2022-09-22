Two recent events have given me cause to pause and reflect on history and the world we live in. Those two events on the surface may not seem to have anything to do with each other, however, I came to see how they were very much related.

The death of Queen Elizabeth and the release of “The Woman King” starring Viola Davis both had a profound impact on me. One marked a milestone of a sort in that I would bear witness to the end of an era. While I have little regard for Britain’s royal family, as do many people in England and around the world, there is something to be said for traditions. The monarchy gave us all a sense of order. Sometimes that sense of order was all people had to hold onto in the face of what was really happening in the world. For almost two weeks, wars raging, climate change havoc, economies in crisis, Roe vs. Wade and The Big Lie took a back seat to the marking of a historic changing of the guard.

