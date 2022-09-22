Two recent events have given me cause to pause and reflect on history and the world we live in. Those two events on the surface may not seem to have anything to do with each other, however, I came to see how they were very much related.
The death of Queen Elizabeth and the release of “The Woman King” starring Viola Davis both had a profound impact on me. One marked a milestone of a sort in that I would bear witness to the end of an era. While I have little regard for Britain’s royal family, as do many people in England and around the world, there is something to be said for traditions. The monarchy gave us all a sense of order. Sometimes that sense of order was all people had to hold onto in the face of what was really happening in the world. For almost two weeks, wars raging, climate change havoc, economies in crisis, Roe vs. Wade and The Big Lie took a back seat to the marking of a historic changing of the guard.
Now, however, would come a long overdue assessment of what really happened in the world during the life of Elizabeth. I was reminded of a trip my wife and I made to South Africa in 2013. Nelson Mandela was gravely ill but still alive. There was a sense of uncertainty as a country was waiting for the pages of history to turn. There was an understanding in South Africa and around the world that we might never again see the likes of this man for the times. There was also the sense, some might say fear, that the bandage that had covered so many past wounds would be torn off and chaos was sure to follow. I suspect that many people in England are wondering if the queen’s passing signals the final chapter of the once-mighty British Empire and a romance-free and unfettered examination of what really happened during this era, including the reign of Elizabeth.
Which brings me to “The Woman King.” First let me say I enjoyed the movie. I thought Viola Davis gave a powerful performance as did many of the other women in the movie. Make no mistake this is a movie that celebrates the power of women.
While the film, like most Hollywood productions, uses a blending of fact and fantasy to tell a story, this film may, and I say hopefully, open up a new and honest discussion of what happened and who was involved in the African slave trade.
Just like England, now without the blanket of the queen to cover up the horrible truths of its past, perhaps now the people of Africa and those throughout the African diaspora can examine what really happened in our history. I can only hope that the truth, no matter how bitter, will help us all to move toward a better tomorrow.
Only the truth can set you free.
Ricardo Pitts-Wiley is co-founder with his wife Bernadet of Pawtucket-based Mixed Magic Theatre, a company that has striven to bring diverse stories and images to the stage since 2000. A university theater instructor, he is an actor, playwright, composer, and director and 2017 Pell Award recipient.
