I was in St. Louis for an annual family reunion this last Fourth of July weekend. It was a grand time in every way possible. Four generations of my beautiful family gathered to laugh, hug, kiss new babies, dance, compete and feast. We always end this event with a picnic of about 150 people. We had a great time. Though we never talked about it, somewhere in the back of their minds, every adult kept an eye out for an agent of evil hellbent on doing us harm just because we are black. I’m happy to report nothing happened. The picnic was on July 3.

The next day there was the tragic shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. I wish I could say I was as surprised as much as I was outraged. Shootings in America are sadly becoming as common and normal as apple pie and fireworks on the 4th.

Derrick L
Derrick L

Republicans in the 80s warned against the weaponization of the second amendment as a point of the culture war. Presidents like Nixon and Reagan understood the dangers of unregulated firearms to modern American culture. Now, we have goofballs like Ted Cruz and Lindsay Graham proudly standing with the gun lobby who pushes their product featuring white nationalist symbolism while shoving millions in those politician's pockets. We also know the Russians and others understand how the issue divides America and makes us a more dangerous place, which is why Russia funded the NRA for years (https://www.politico.com/story/2018/04/11/nra-russia-money-guns-516804). We even had Fox News try and claim the rise in violence in 'Red' States where gun laws are at its weakest are somehow the fault of democratic polices. Ronald Reagan banned automatic gun ownership and pushed for universal background checks and other bans - including the 1994 assault weapon ban which now according to the NRA was the worst thing imaginable. How many more kids, people shopping, concert goers, etc. must die to appease the 2A nuts who ignore the 'well regulated' portion?

Lincoln247
Lincoln247

Ricardo and Derrick have something in common. They make everything about skin color.

Gun related deaths will continue to rise for as long as our criminal justice system is soft on criminals. Skin color is irrelevant.

Lincoln247
Lincoln247

So now it is considered racist to acknowledge that surrounding suburban communities, like Highland Park, don't normally see the same level of gun violence that takes place in Chicago?

Since when is stating facts racist?

