I know that from the time that I was a 15-year-old junior and walked onto the stage at Airport High School in a little country town in Carleton, Michigan, that my life was going to be changed forever.

It was a production of William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” I was cast in the role of The Prince. When I first walked out on stage, the audience burst into laughter. What could have been the worst moment of my life turned into a moment that would take me first to college than a career of more than 50 years as an actor on stage, on television and movies. I am also the author of 10 plays and musicals, four volumes of poetry and the composer of more than 200 songs. But maybe most importantly, through the theater I met my wife of 46 years and raised two sons who make me proud to be their father. Two very decent and cool Black men who have given our family four beautiful grandchildren.

