I know that from the time that I was a 15-year-old junior and walked onto the stage at Airport High School in a little country town in Carleton, Michigan, that my life was going to be changed forever.
It was a production of William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” I was cast in the role of The Prince. When I first walked out on stage, the audience burst into laughter. What could have been the worst moment of my life turned into a moment that would take me first to college than a career of more than 50 years as an actor on stage, on television and movies. I am also the author of 10 plays and musicals, four volumes of poetry and the composer of more than 200 songs. But maybe most importantly, through the theater I met my wife of 46 years and raised two sons who make me proud to be their father. Two very decent and cool Black men who have given our family four beautiful grandchildren.
But there is another side to my story. I grew up in a family with nine other siblings. And we were poor. We were not always unhappy. We were just poor. I grew up during the Civil Rights Movement and the violence and fear that came with it. I was bused to a school where Black kids made up less than 5 percent of the population. I did not enjoy most of my high school years.
To say the least, I had a few rough years. But it was also a time to find my courage and place value on my story.
Both of my parents placed a high value on education. It was important to know not only how to read and write and count, but we also had to be able to think for ourselves and to be students of the events and people of the world.
I had to reject certain notions that were presented to me as sage wisdom or ultimate truths. Things like “you can’t have your cake and eat it too.” This may be someone trying to tell you there is not enough cake for everyone. And what good is having cake if you don’t eat it.
Or “a rising tide lifts all boats.” The tide doesn’t change the perspective. If you’re in a dinghy in the shadow of a yacht, being in deeper water doesn’t mean you’re better off.
I have been blessed in so many ways. I’ve built a few arks in my time, and I’ve eaten myself some cake. I encourage you all to keep a fork and a plate nearby.
As I worked my way through a life in the theater filled with words, ideas and images, I learned from observing and listening and asking questions about who stands to gain by telling a story a certain way. Very often these were stories that were not based in fact at all but were presented as truth.
I had to go through a healthy process of questioning everything. I hope you will too. This does not mean that I concluded that everything I saw, read, and heard was a lie and everyone I encountered was a liar.
I encourage you all today to prepare yourself for the future. I encourage you to arm yourself with a command of literature, language, history and science. Stay on a quest to understand and value human nature and how difficult and essential it is to hold tight to your humanity.
And don’t give power to anyone else to tell your story. It may be difficult – almost impossible – to do it sometimes, but learn to trust your voice and know that both great joy and bitter truth can be turned into poetry.
Use your voice and vote Nov. 8.
Pitts-Wiley is co-founder with his wife, Bernadet, of Mixed Magic Theatre, a Pawtucket-based company bringing diverse stories to the stage since 2000. A university theater instructor, he is an actor, playwright, composer, and director, and 2017 Pell Award recipient.
