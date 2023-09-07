My wife Bernadet did not introduce me to poetry as much as she, through her love of the art form, helped me appreciate it. Over the 47 years that we have been married, we have watched America and the world change. That change was often best articulated and memorialized in the words and ways poets and songwriters first put it on the page and then released it to the universe where it could be shared by the authors with the peoples of the world.

In late August, I went home to celebrate my mother’s 97th birthday. It was a grand and special occasion not only because more than 100 family members and friends had gathered to honor her, it was also a time for a community of people, four generations of people, to reflect on the travails, triumphs, and trailblazing acts of courage that my mother has been witness to along with the stories of how her parents, and grandparents and even great-grandparents had somehow managed to survive in a country that had been so hostile to our very existence. It was a time for all present to laugh and hug and play with children and eat our fill of the foods we love. It was also a time to take in the lyrics to Clara Ward’s remarkable Civil Rights/Gospel song “How I Got Over.”

