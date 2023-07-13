I remember saying after the Bush vs. Gore 2000 election decision that this is going to have a long-lasting effect on how this important branch of the government is perceived.
Gore didn’t lose the election in Florida. He lost it in his home state of Tennessee. But that didn’t mean that the Florida vote wasn’t a train wreck. It was. So bad a wreck that the highest court in the land should have seen that and made them do it again. Their decision meant the vote, the bedrock of any democracy could not be trusted. The ruling stated that this was a one-time-only event never to be repeated. Thing is, the same thing happed in Ohio in 2004. So much for that theory.
Several years ago, the landmark Voting Rights Act was gutted. The ruling there was the law had run its course and was no longer needed. However, even before the ruling had been read, a number of states, especially in the South, had begun working on restrictive voting laws to marginalize or hamper Black voters. Oops, there we are back to that voting thing. So egregious were some of these voter suppression efforts that lower courts decided against the Supreme Court’s ruling.
These decisions opened the door for foreign interference, and the devaluation and mistrust of the entire voting system.
I’ll now go on the record and state that a woman’s body and her reproductive choices belong to her and her alone,
I also believe that all people have the right to be safe and happy with whoever they choose. And the law should protect their right to life, liberty … oh, you should know the rest.
I believe that the recent Affirmative Action ruling is going to open the door for some difficult days ahead. The ruling argues that America is or has become a color-blind society. If that was so, why were they making a decision that pitted Black people against Asians. If the next ruling ends legacy admissions and pits everyone against old money and super rich, a new can of worms will be opened. From what I can see, this process has already begun.
But maybe this last ruling is a good thing. I have believed for a long time that Affirmative Action should have had benchmarks at the primary education level and a shelf life that expired when certain goals had been reached. With expanding wealth, technology, and education gaps across all segments of the population, the truth may be that Affirmative Action ended because we as a nation have failed to make progress toward true social equality.
In the future, I may not look to the Supreme Court to make decisions in the best interest of all of America’s people. Maybe I should put my faith in college admissions officers (even with outdated legacy Affirmative Action policies) to work around the court’s recent ruling and decide that great nations stay great when a diversity of people and lived experiences are acknowledged and included in the quest to reach the future.
Let America become greater.
Pitts-Wiley is co-founder with his wife Bernadet of Mixed Magic Theatre in Pawtucket, and his thought-provoking plays have impacted lives for decades.
The court didn't make decisions that "pitted Black people against Asians." The colleges did.
