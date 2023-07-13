I remember saying after the Bush vs. Gore 2000 election decision that this is going to have a long-lasting effect on how this important branch of the government is perceived.

Gore didn’t lose the election in Florida. He lost it in his home state of Tennessee. But that didn’t mean that the Florida vote wasn’t a train wreck. It was. So bad a wreck that the highest court in the land should have seen that and made them do it again. Their decision meant the vote, the bedrock of any democracy could not be trusted. The ruling stated that this was a one-time-only event never to be repeated. Thing is, the same thing happed in Ohio in 2004. So much for that theory.

Tags

(1) comment

RKL
RKL

The court didn't make decisions that "pitted Black people against Asians." The colleges did.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.