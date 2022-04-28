Woke: An adjective
Informal
Alert to injustice and discrimination in society, especially racism:
“We need to stay angry, and stay woke”
Emerge or cause to emerge from a state of sleep; stop sleeping:
“she woke up feeling better” “I wake him gently”
• (WAKE UP TO)
become alert to or aware of:
“he needs to wake up to reality”
SIMILAR: realize become aware of, become conscious of, become mindful of, become heedful of become alert to
• cause (something) to stir or come to life:
“it wakes desire in others”
SIMILAR: evoke, call up, conjure up, rouse, stir,revive, awaken, refresh, renew
Today I had several encounters with the word “woke” and the contemporary ideas associated with the word. As a Black-American it has been an invitation, sometimes a demand, that as a people we needed to be more aware of what was going on in the world around us, as well as our history and the history of the people we now share America with. Seems simple enough. Wake up and see national and world events for what they are. To be woke meant you were on a search to know the truth about what had happened in the past and how it affects the present and prepares you for the future. Seems simple enough.
But these are not simple times we are living in. There is a fear of the truth. There is a lot of anxiety about having to learn the difference between what we have been told and what really happened.
The very idea of waking up to the chance to learn something new has become a political football used by elements of the Right and the Left to shape the future in its own image. Both sides also use the concept of woke to spread fear and lies to populations who often find safety and solace in the positions that those with the biggest megaphone use to help some hold on to power while denying it to others.
In a conversation I had with my son Jonathan, he said “being woke should make you humble. You shouldn’t wake screaming your own beliefs, but instead wake up prepared to listen.”
I wonder if we are a nation who has forgotten how to listen. Are we asleep at the wheel of a car that is gaining self-destructive speed as it heads toward a cliff that will try and fail to turn back the hands of time.
We need to be careful of how we use and or abuse language. We have become accustomed to words and ideas and lies being so weaponized that the original meaning has lost all value in a vain attempt to return to the days of yore that if they were so great, there would have been no need to amend them.
I have my issues with the framers of the Constitution. They mostly wrote a document that protected themselves from each other. They really didn’t care about anybody else. But they were smart enough to know things were going to change, and at some point in time everyone was going to want life, liberty, and happiness. They would also want to vote, earn a fair wage, not be terrorized by the police or “citizen” vigilantes. They would want to be honored when they returned from war. They would not want to be fodder for those who would make money off the misery caused by words such as “Industrial Military Complex, Prison Industrial Complex, Prescription Drug Cartels, Environmental Racism and The School to Prison Pipeline.”
Wake up and listen to the beating heart of an imperfect nation trying to embrace all of its people.
Ricardo Pitts-Wiley is co-founder with his wife Bernadet of Mixed Magic Theatre in Pawtucket. A university theater instructor, he is an actor, playwright, composer, and director and 2017 Pell Award recipient.
For decades the word "woke" meant being conscious and aware. Today, it is an embracement of extreme progressive activism. To be woke means you subscribe to a victim mentality, where society owes you something based solely on the color of your skin or your gender. Any hint of personal responsibility for your own successes or failures has completely vanished and has become irrelevant.
The BLM movement is a great example of this. Somehow, an individual's own behavior, lack of respect for authority, or lengthy criminal background, has no relevance as to why that person is being confronted by law enforcement. We are only allowed to focus on skin color. The woke among us turn some of society's worst thugs into victims.
Mr Pitts-Wiley would have us believe that Martin Luther King should have "woke" from his dream and demanded that we judge people by their skin color instead of their character. The more we rely upon an individual's character, Ricardo would likely insist, the less woke we are. The obsession must remain focused on skin color, nothing else, which is why it seems he and others need to constantly remind us of the color of their skin.
The word "woke" also evolved with the rise of "cancel culture" as they became intertwined in the public consciousness. Often, you get cancelled if you say something not woke, a way to silence critics rather than listen to counter arguments. Somehow we are supposed to "listen more" with the understanding that we will be cancelled for disagreeing or offering a different perspective, and that is supposed to somehow elevate the public discourse.
