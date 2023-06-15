I was going through some boxes of plays, poetry, and songs I have written over the last 50 years. It was not only a journey through my creative life, it was also a reflection of how technology changed how I had to handwrite or type on onionskin paper what I was, sometimes desperately, trying to understand and express.

I came across a script I had written in 1975 that reimagined the Creation story. In a nutshell, the story said there were two original couples birthed in the Garden of Eden. One couple was Black, and one was white. They lived in total harmony with each other. There were no race issues, no gender issues, just love and harmony which defined what Paradise was. I had been taught in church and the media, what had happened to the white pair. Theirs was a tragic story to say the least. My story, however, would be about what happened to the Black couple, which as it turned out would be equally tragic. The force of evil managed to pit brother against brother, sister against sister, and Cain against Abel.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.