I was going through some boxes of plays, poetry, and songs I have written over the last 50 years. It was not only a journey through my creative life, it was also a reflection of how technology changed how I had to handwrite or type on onionskin paper what I was, sometimes desperately, trying to understand and express.
I came across a script I had written in 1975 that reimagined the Creation story. In a nutshell, the story said there were two original couples birthed in the Garden of Eden. One couple was Black, and one was white. They lived in total harmony with each other. There were no race issues, no gender issues, just love and harmony which defined what Paradise was. I had been taught in church and the media, what had happened to the white pair. Theirs was a tragic story to say the least. My story, however, would be about what happened to the Black couple, which as it turned out would be equally tragic. The force of evil managed to pit brother against brother, sister against sister, and Cain against Abel.
The story was about how each side was working through time to get back to the beginning. The play titled “Journey To Myself” explored not only the struggle of the couples to hold tight to their humanity, but also the work that the forces of evil had to do to keep them apart or at each other’s throats.
Last weekend I accompanied my wife to New Orleans where she attended the 35th annual NCORE Conference, (National Conference on Race and Ethnicity in Higher Education). More than 5,000 people, mostly from academic institutions, had gathered to discuss the problems and issues this country is facing in an irreversible multi-cultural world. I realize that I may have just used an oxymoron, since the world has always been multi-cultural. I was only there for part of the event, but the opening reception was something that reminded me of what it may have been the way I speculated on in my story. It was a beautiful blending of the peoples of the world, with food and music and dancing, old warriors’ hugs, new friend embraces and free-flowing good spirits. There was a collective sense of, with all hatred and divisiveness going on, it was good and amazing to embrace deeply and bask in the power and glow of so many great vibes. I’d like to believe that the event’s planners knew and understood that they had to front the conference with positive energy, because in the days following there was going to be many difficult and even uncomfortable, and hopefully honest and respectful, conversations and discussions that would take place.
Over the next few days, there seemed to be an effort on all the attendees’ parts to work their way back to the positive energy of the opening reception. Maybe that is what Paradise was.
I realize I could not, would not, be aware of the tensions and disagreements that some felt at the many workshops and one-on-one side conversations that took place. I am sure that not everybody was happy or helpful. But for most who took part in the NCORE Conference, it was a reminder of what we might have been at the beginning of the world and what we can be in the future.
Pitts-Wiley is the co-founder with wife Bernadet of Mixed Magic Theatre in Pawtucket.
