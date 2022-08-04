On Monday I was shopping at Marshalls and noticed a woman with a medium-sized dog on a leash. For a quick second I wondered to myself why the dog was in the store and then, just as I was about to turn my attention to the back-to-school section of lunch boxes and backpacks, I noticed a sizable yellow puddle on the floor. I kept waiting for the owner to notice. She didn’t. Even as the dog repeatedly sniffed at his own urine, she remained oblivious, which was sort of understandable since so much great stuff was on clearance, but also, what the heck?
You’re likely wondering if I said anything to her (or to the pup), and the answer is no. Maybe I should have, but I was admittedly kind of speechless. A dog had just peed on the floor in the middle of Marshalls. I discreetly snapped a photo, not to share on any social media but to have in my pocket for the inevitable naysayers who will read this and say that a) it didn’t happen or b) I’m guilty of shaming someone disabled with a service dog. Service dogs don’t pee on the floor in stores.
So can we talk about this whole dogs in stores thing? How is it that we went from highly trained service dogs for the visually impaired and disabled to any and all dogs just tagging along in grocery stores and department stores because shoppers don’t want to leave them home? One dog blogger writes that “bringing your dog along to the store is a natural extension of the dog-centric lifestyle.” I swear I am no dog hater; on the contrary, I have two fluffy dogs of my own that lick my face to bits every morning and sleep in my bed. I just don’t bring them shopping.
Some of you will wonder, what’s the big deal? Well, the big deal is that people were literally stepping over a puddle of pee in the middle of Marshalls.
When I sent the picture of said puddle to a few friends, all assumed I had taken it at PetSmart or Petco, and that would have made a lot more sense. I did a little research about this whole dogs in stores phenomenon and it is clear that the pet friendliness of a retailer is often a local decision and not driven by official corporate policy, though grocery stores are technically not supposed to allow dogs inside. All stores allow for service animals as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act, but the lines get blurry when it comes to plain old pets and “emotional support animals” or “companion dogs.” Despite online claims that Marshalls is always friendly to pet dogs, the official corporate policy is that it depends on local laws and ordinances and the discretion of the store manager. Costco has a reputation for being dog-friendly even though their official policy is to only allow service dogs. To quote one Costco shopper who posted online, the policy about allowing dogs inside is “yes, and sometimes no.” Walmart says yes to service animals “as defined by the ADA,” but does not allow pets in their stores.
If you are looking to live that dog-centric lifestyle, Lowe’s just might be your best bet. They allow well-behaved, leashed, harnessed, or carried service animals and pets in their stores. I’m guessing that peeing on the floor still might get you kicked out.
Sanzi is the director of outreach at Parents Defending Education and a former educator and school committee member. She writes at Sanzi.substack.com.
