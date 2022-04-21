Rhode Island’s latest education goal, as stated by the education commissioner and Department of Education, is to “reimagine high school.” While the turn of phrase is eye roll inducing, it is heartening to see an effort to align graduation requirements with eligibility prerequisites to attend URI, RIC and most four-year colleges in New England. As my Dad always says, “it is better to have and not need than need and not have,” and when it comes to high school credits, every graduating senior deserves to have the option to attend a four-year college.
But there is a grim reality staring us in the face with which we must reckon: We are failing students who want to learn a trade. When I talk to the guys who own bright yellow heavy machinery because they dig and build and fix stuff, there is a common theme: “Good luck finding an electrician or plumber around here who’s under 50.”
The brutal truth in 2022 is that the vast majority of students go through 12 years of school with zero exposure to the trades or any of the other important jobs that seemingly go unnoticed but make it possible for the rest of us to do our jobs and go about our daily lives. I recently saw a photo of a huge gym filled with students learning the art of bricklaying, each appeared to be working on building a chimney or fireplace. Students had a trowel in hand (yes, I had to look that word up to write this column because I too have had zero exposure) to spread the cement between bricks. My gut reaction upon seeing the image was, “this is so great and we need much more of it.”
The pendulum in education has swung too far in the “college for all” direction and the collateral damage has been significant. It’s bad enough that the majority of students in Rhode Island graduate from high school unprepared for college level work, but to add insult to injury, they also graduate uninformed and unskilled to work with their hands in the essential jobs that we desperately need to fill.
Mike Rowe, host of “Dirty Jobs” and founder of the Mike Rowe Works Foundation, does not mince words on this topic. He calls the push for higher education and the removal of vocational arts from high schools a “one-two punch that has laid the foundation for a widening skills gap and massive student loan debt.” He argues that America has “glorified the corner office job while belittling the jobs that helped build that corner office.”
He is right.
It is wrong when grown-ups tell students, based on who knows what reason, that they “aren’t college material.” It’s not their choice to make and that kind of discouragement is cruel. But it is also wrong to offer nothing to the students who don’t want to go to college but light up at the chance to fix cars or wire a whole house or lay brick. Unfortunately, those aspirations are considered “alternative,” and robust vocational programs have disappeared from most school districts. We discourage these students by offering them next to nothing during the six hours per day they spend at school.
To RIDE’s credit, they have invited the public to participate in the process of realigning the high school graduation requirements to college and career readiness. The department reports that the response has been unprecedented, with more than 300 comments submitted.
Commissioner Infante-Green says “she hopes there’s a day when school buildings will open at 7 a.m. and stay open until 10 p.m. to accommodate all students.” I just hope those extra hours will include opportunities for students who are chomping at the bit to build that corner office.
Sanzi is the director of outreach at Parents Defending Education and a former educator and school committee member. She writes at Sanzi.substack.com.
There's nothing stopping companies that need these types of workers from having educational sessions for students. Also, Davies and Woonsocket offer these disciplines. So it's not like there are zero options, which the author implies.
