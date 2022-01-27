Is it really too much to ask that an iced coffee at the drive-thru come with a straw? The answer to that seemingly absurd question if you live in Rhode Island is yes, yes it is too much to ask. In the state of Rhode Island we have outdone ourselves when it comes to messed up priorities and asinine laws. If you have recently found yourself strawless after a trip through the drive-thru, you can thank our state’s elected officials, who think it is not only reasonable but necessary to withhold straws from customers unless they remember to specifically ask for one.
I noticed a sign taped to the drive-thru window at McDonald’s in late December that at first glance seemed like a joke: “Per RI law, straws available upon request only.” My next swing through the same drive-thru was after New Year’s Day and we pulled away with two diet cokes and no straws. I forgot to ask, and realized the sign in the window was for real.
This law may be debatable for customers who dine in – one can at least reasonably make the case that a straw does not add significant value while seated at a table. But sending people away in their cars with iced coffees and without straws is needlessly obnoxious and adds an unnecessary hassle to people’s day. Drivers will now be slurping through the hole in the lid or drinking without a lid and spilling on themselves, potentially driving off the road as they deal with a lap full of liquid and ice cubes. It’s as if the General Assembly and governor said to themselves, “Rhode Islanders have had a pretty tough couple years. We can make their day-to-day life even more frustrating by turning it into the 2022 Ocean State version of Simon Says. Instead of ‘you’re out, I didn’t say Simon Says,’ it’s ‘you forgot to ask for a straw so you don’t get one, sucker.’”
My collected anecdotes about this new straw law at local drive-thrus reveal that businesses are dealing with it in different ways. Some are in full “too bad, so sad” mode and sending people away without straws. Others are asking, “would you like a straw?” since they know so many customers won’t think to request one. Other places are just blowing off the law completely, continuing the generous and sane past practice of giving customers straws with their beverages at the drive-thru.
This may seem like a silly story not worthy of my griping in a newspaper column, but it speaks to the much larger problem of priorities at our Statehouse. As I have written here in the past, Rhode Island is an outlier in its failure to protect adolescent students from sexual predators in their schools. For four years running, a bill has been introduced that would finally make it a crime for teachers, coaches and school staff to have sexual relationships with “consenting” 14-year-old students.
The Attorney General’s Office has confirmed all of this to be true.
One has to wonder if the former South Kingstown teacher and boys basketball coach currently in the news for his years of performing fat tests on naked players alone in an equipment closet or in his office, which reportedly included touching some of the boys, would have actually been arrested if our legislature had taken action instead of bowing down to the teachers’ unions and the ACLU who oppose making sex between educators and students a crime. Our elected officials believe that taking away our straws at the drive-thru is more important, more necessary than protecting our adolescent children from grooming and sexual predation at school.
Sanzi is the director of outreach at Parents Defending Education and a former educator and school committee member. She writes at Sanzi.substack.com.
