Sen. Jack Reed has always seemed like a reliable and measured moderate. I have voted for him every time he’s been on the ballot since our move to Rhode Island in 2005. I appreciated his steadiness. He showed no signs of being an ideologue. He earned his law degree at Harvard Law School. I didn’t think I had any reason to doubt his commitment to due process or the presumption of innocence.

Now I have a very good reason. And so do you.

This piece brings to mind the Duke Lacrosse situation some years ago. Those men were tarred and feathered for their obvious crimes, or so we were led to believe. However, the truth was far from the popular narrative and I hope that we as a society learned from that. I believe that all Americans of good conscience want due process for everyone, and especially for folks accused of sexual assault. I'm surprised that the senator would support rolling back civil and Constitutional rights and hope that he reconsiders his position.

