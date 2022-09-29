Sen. Jack Reed has always seemed like a reliable and measured moderate. I have voted for him every time he’s been on the ballot since our move to Rhode Island in 2005. I appreciated his steadiness. He showed no signs of being an ideologue. He earned his law degree at Harvard Law School. I didn’t think I had any reason to doubt his commitment to due process or the presumption of innocence.
Now I have a very good reason. And so do you.
Earlier this month, Reed and 18 fellow senators in his party signed a letter that calls for the obliteration of basic due process protections for students accused of sexual assault on college and university campuses. The regulations proposed by Reed and his colleagues would revoke the right of the accused to see the evidence and witness testimony against them. The recommendations in the letter would also revoke the right of the accused to ask questions or to have their accuser cross-examined. Schools would be allowed to dispense punishment, such as suspension, expulsion, lost scholarships, based solely on an allegation.
We already know how this story ends because we’ve seen it before. It is not a happy ending.
In 2020, after hundreds of lawsuits had been filed by accused students caught up in the patently unfair single investigator model that came to be during President Obama’s first term, new regulations were put into place that guaranteed accused students full access to evidence and a live hearing with cross-examination through an adviser. Colleges were put on notice that they had to presume accused students innocent and that punishments were not to be imposed until the grievance process had concluded.
As one federal judge put it in 2016, “whether someone is a ‘victim’ is a conclusion to be reached at the end of a fair process, not an assumption to be made at the beginning … If a college student is to be marked for life as a sexual predator, it is reasonable to require that he be provided a fair opportunity to defend himself and an impartial arbiter to make that decision.”
It would seem that Reed disagrees, since he wants to roll back the 2020 changes. This is quite striking considering how committed he is to the presumption of innocence and due process in the context of criminal justice reform. Does Reed know that Black male college students were vastly overrepresented in cases when the single investigator model was in place and due process was nonexistent?
Does he even know what was in the letter that he signed?
Self-described feminist professors at Harvard Law School have spoken out against the practices that Reed endorses. Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg herself acknowledged in 2018 that these were not fair hearings. These women understand that it is possible, and necessary, to address the very real problem of sexual assault without trampling on due process and the presumption of innocence. It is no small thing to be expelled and lose scholarships and one’s reputation based on an allegation that turns out to be false. On the contrary, it can be life-destroying, especially for accused students who do not have the support system and resources needed to fight back and clear their name.
Reed needs to be asked directly why he has turned his back on basic fairness in campus adjudications and how he can possibly square that with his robust defense of due process and the presumption of innocence in other contexts.
(There is a lot of other terrible stuff in the letter Reed signed, but for the purpose of this column, I chose to focus on the elimination of basic fairness in the adjudication of sexual assault allegations at the college level.)
Sanzi is the director of outreach at Parents Defending Education and a former educator and school committee member. She writes at Sanzi.substack.com.
