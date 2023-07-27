There is a lot of rhetoric from schools about parents as partners and the importance of parental engagement. Assuming the worst of parents and making policy based on those assumptions is a betrayal that violates the well-established law that guarantees parents and legal guardians the right to direct the upbringing and education of their children.
Over the weekend, I picked up last week’s Valley Breeze while in line at Honey Dew and learned that the Cumberland School Committee had voted on July 13 to make changes to its transgender policy. I first understood the article to be saying that natal males would be able to play and compete against girls for the first time in Cumberland, but after a conversation with a School Committee member this week, I now realize that we’ve been allowing that for years. The actual change to the policy, prompted by the Rhode Island Interscholastic League, is that athletes who wish to participate in athletics based on their “gender identity” must have the gender on their official school record changed in the system. The article goes on to say that parents will not be notified of gender changes to their child’s school records.
Sadly, this practice of deliberately deceiving parents is not new. It has been an official policy in Cumberland since 2016, and I have written about it here before. Before you blow your stack and think this place is nuts (which it is), this is hardly just a Rhode Island practice. It is now common practice for school districts around the country to knowingly deceive parents about their child’s newly adopted gender identity.
Polling consistently shows these policies to be deeply unpopular with about 70 percent of the country, but any and all who object find themselves labeled “hateful” and “transphobic” and “bigoted.”
We must keep objecting anyway.
The justification provided by the Cumberland School Committee for withholding this particular information from parents is that “they don’t notify the parents by policy because there’s still a serious problem of parents kicking their transgender children out of the home.”
Oh, is that so? It seems that at the very least, the committee members should be able to tell us how many students in Rhode Island have been kicked out of their homes because their parents were notified by the school that they were struggling with gender dysphoria or had started identifying as a different gender at school. Yes, we want a number. Have committee members not heard of child abandonment laws? And if school officials believe that a child is truly in danger at home, there are mandatory reporting laws in place to address that.
Under the federal law known as FERPA, parents have a right to see all of their children’s school records. Perhaps the school district thinks it has skirted that law by choosing not to preemptively notify parents of a gender change, but the fact remains that parents must be allowed access to that record.
One of the most troubling parts of this policy going back to 2016 – and there are many – is that any students who object to having members of the opposite sex in their restrooms and locker rooms are expected to seek out an alternative accommodation until school administrators and counselors work with them to “address their discomfort and to foster understanding of diversity, including gender identity.”
It sounds cultish because it is. The First Amendment guarantees students the right to think and say what they want, and the school cannot compel girls to believe that penises are appropriate in their restrooms or on their soccer team.
Sanzi is the director of outreach at Parents Defending Education and a former educator and school committee member. She writes at Sanzi.substack.com.
