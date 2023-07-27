There is a lot of rhetoric from schools about parents as partners and the importance of parental engagement. Assuming the worst of parents and making policy based on those assumptions is a betrayal that violates the well-established law that guarantees parents and legal guardians the right to direct the upbringing and education of their children.

Over the weekend, I picked up last week’s Valley Breeze while in line at Honey Dew and learned that the Cumberland School Committee had voted on July 13 to make changes to its transgender policy. I first understood the article to be saying that natal males would be able to play and compete against girls for the first time in Cumberland, but after a conversation with a School Committee member this week, I now realize that we’ve been allowing that for years. The actual change to the policy, prompted by the Rhode Island Interscholastic League, is that athletes who wish to participate in athletics based on their “gender identity” must have the gender on their official school record changed in the system. The article goes on to say that parents will not be notified of gender changes to their child’s school records.

