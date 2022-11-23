Erika Sanzi.jpg

My friend Amy is fighting cancer, again. It’s lung cancer and before you wonder if she is a smoker, no, she doesn’t smoke (not that it should matter). In fact, she’s one of those super healthy people who never even smoked one cigarette. I certainly cannot say the same. But she is now, for the second time, in a fierce battle with a disease that she rightly laments has a marketing problem. Each year, more people die of lung cancer than of colon, breast, and prostate cancers combined. Do you know which month is lung cancer month? It’s November. Do you know which color represents lung cancer? It’s white.

I didn’t know either until my friend Amy taught me.

