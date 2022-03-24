I went to Washington, D.C., last week and saw the White House in real life for the first time, and it was striking how much smaller the place looks in real life than on TV and in movies. One reason for my trip was to attend an event for a woman running as a Democrat for New York’s 12th Congressional District.
She epitomizes the ever-expanding army of lifelong Democrats and self-described liberals who are completely frustrated with their party when it comes to children and schools. The room of supporters was full of Democrats, Republicans and independents, but all shared one thing in common: they were parents and they were angry.
Because it was D.C., many of the people there from D.C. proper and northern Virginia had suffered under some of the most draconian school closures in the nation. In that sense, their experience was very different from ours in Rhode Island, and Gina Raimondo and Dan McKee both deserve praise for keeping schools open in a state as blue as ours. But on the mask front, another major source of the parents’ rage, our experiences were almost identical, and, I would argue, totally indefensible.
But the frustration and anger were about much more than just COVID-related issues. It extended to the ideologies and practices that have taken hold in their own children’s schools as well as in schools in other parts of the country, including here in Little Rhody. There were women there whose life work has been women’s rights. They were there to support a rare Democrat with the courage and integrity to call out the gender ideology that has captured our schools and eliminated all single-sex spaces in schools. Everyone in the room agreed that withholding information from parents about a child’s gender identity at school is wrong and that changing school records behind parents’ backs is an egregious violation of trust.
When the practice of separating children by race during the school day came up, there was unanimous agreement about how wrong that is. Nobody was on board with teaching white children that they are oppressors and non-white children that they are oppressed, and all thought the elimination of advanced classes in the name of “equity” was woefully misguided.
Everyone in the room supported a brutally honest teaching of American history, but no one thought any of it should be based in the belief that the nation is irredeemably racist or that all of its institutions are steeped in white supremacy and must be dismantled.
And not a single person in the room, whether a radical feminist, Bernie voter or lifelong Republican, supported books in schools that contain illustrations of graphic sex acts.
I was in the presence of the moderate middle, people from different political persuasions who find the extremes in both parties tiresome, unhinged, and useless when it comes to solving problems. My gut tells me that most of us find ourselves somewhere in this moderate middle, regardless of party affiliation or political philosophy. At the moment, the most active and engaged subgroup within the moderate middle seems to be parents. They are Democrats, Republicans, independents, and apolitical types who only became political when COVID brought school into their kitchen and living room. What remains to be seen is what this bipartisan parent movement will mean come election time, but after the victory of Glenn Youngkin in Virginia’s governor’s race and the successful recall of three school board members in San Francisco, I’m confident it will mean something.
Sanzi is the director of outreach at Parents Defending Education and a former educator and school committee member. She writes at Sanzi.substack.com.
Very timely article, Ms. Sanzi. Mr. Silverman penned a great opinion piece that accompanies yours and his deals with dissemination of public information. He rightly states that, no matter which side of the political aisle we sit on, we all have an interest in fair public disclosure of public information. I count among my friends liberals, conservatives and libertarians and all agree that we need to take back control of our own lives and the lives of our children and this includes the right to know exactly what our children are being taught. And, if San Francisco can recall school board members then all is not lost.
