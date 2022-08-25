As any independent-minded scientist will tell you, science is rarely settled. Many even say it’s never settled because it is “an ever-evolving body of human knowledge.” There was a time when some claimed the science of lobotomies was settled. Or that nicotine and opioids weren’t addictive? A mere month ago, we learned that a 2006 Alzheimers study on which researchers and clinicians have long relied was likely fabricated, based on doctored images of the brain. Many of us were led to believe that the key to weight loss was avoiding fats and eating more carbs. That’s how we Gen Xers ended up living on pasta and Twizzlers. Oops.
Early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, “believe science” became pretty synonymous with “just comply,” and while it may be a trendy slogan for T-shirts and yard signs, substantively, it’s actually pretty meaningless. Sweden’s health minister looked at the science and was adamant that the evidence was insufficient to justify such drastic action. They never locked down, didn’t close schools or universities, and opted not to implement mask mandates. Restaurants and businesses stayed open. With the gift of hindsight, we now know that Sweden got it right. Not only did they “follow the science,” but they were successful precisely because they refused to succumb to the pressure of groupthink and follow-the-lockdown crowd.
The truth can be humbling.
It is obvious now that Rhode Island’s elected officials, public health authorities and institutional leaders too often projected certainty and yes, arrogance, when they spoke of the “right thing to do’’ and “the science.” We witnessed way too many “experts’’ belittle and smear their colleagues in public health and medicine for raising doubts and refusing to conform; members of the public who were skeptical and had legitimate questions found themselves written off as “right wing” or mocked as science deniers. A few Rhode Island physicians even spread hysteria and misinformation on cable news when they assured viewers that “COVID was preventable with masks and vaccines.” Have they ever acknowledged that those claims turned out to be misinformation?
Students in Philadelphia’s schools are back in masks for the start of the school year. Students in Washington, D.C., can’t attend school if they aren’t vaccinated. Student-athletes in New York City can’t play or practice without at least two COVID shots. All of these decisions were made by elected officials. Candidates for state and local office here in Rhode Island should go on the record to condemn these policies. The areas of the country that locked students out of school the longest, covered the mouths and noses of children the longest, and fired people for not getting vaccinated, even despite natural immunity, did no better with COVID than the ones that opened up sooner and gave people their lives back.
As Rhode Island students prepare to go back to school, voters deserve to know where candidates stand on mask mandates, school closures, vaccine mandates and lockdowns. The media has an obligation to nail candidates down on these questions.
Many of us are waiting, probably in vain, to hear the words, “we were wrong,’’ or, “we did what we thought was right but it turned out to be a mistake,” or, “we’re really sorry.”
The silence on that is deafening.
Perhaps we’ll have to settle for something more focused on the future like, “we promise never to let it happen again,” but so far, almost nobody seems willing to say that either.
Sanzi is the director of outreach at Parents Defending Education and a former educator and school committee member. She writes at Sanzi.substack.com.
(2) comments
Was polio just a minor head cold? How could the Valley Breeze give Such ignorance from Ms Sanzi a forum? I guess she thinks the millions dead were just a necessary evil.
I was fortunate to work for a company that respected my religious objection to the vaccine mandate. Unfortunately this wasnt the case for my spouce and my underage child. They were both forced to get the vaccine even though they already had COVID and had natural immunity. As time passed by, and the statistics started piling up of long term health problems associated with the vaccines, including how it may weaken immune system abilities to fight off other viruses and diseases, and heart failure (increasingly common now with young athletes), I am so happy that I remained a pure blood and didn't let politicians experiment with my body. My only concern now is my family. It angers me so much how the Democrat party treated my family like cattle. Even if they are fortunate enough to escape harm in the long run, I will never forget how the Democrats forced my family to take a vaccine when the risks and long term effects were unknown. I cant imagine what it is like for families that survived COVID, but lost loved ones to the vaccine itself. This should never be allowed to happen again.
