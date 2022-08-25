As any independent-minded scientist will tell you, science is rarely settled. Many even say it’s never settled because it is “an ever-evolving body of human knowledge.” There was a time when some claimed the science of lobotomies was settled. Or that nicotine and opioids weren’t addictive? A mere month ago, we learned that a 2006 Alzheimers study on which researchers and clinicians have long relied was likely fabricated, based on doctored images of the brain. Many of us were led to believe that the key to weight loss was avoiding fats and eating more carbs. That’s how we Gen Xers ended up living on pasta and Twizzlers. Oops.

Early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, “believe science” became pretty synonymous with “just comply,” and while it may be a trendy slogan for T-shirts and yard signs, substantively, it’s actually pretty meaningless. Sweden’s health minister looked at the science and was adamant that the evidence was insufficient to justify such drastic action. They never locked down, didn’t close schools or universities, and opted not to implement mask mandates. Restaurants and businesses stayed open. With the gift of hindsight, we now know that Sweden got it right. Not only did they “follow the science,” but they were successful precisely because they refused to succumb to the pressure of groupthink and follow-the-lockdown crowd.

Derrick L


Was polio just a minor head cold? How could the Valley Breeze give Such ignorance from Ms Sanzi a forum? I guess she thinks the millions dead were just a necessary evil.

Lincoln247


I was fortunate to work for a company that respected my religious objection to the vaccine mandate. Unfortunately this wasnt the case for my spouce and my underage child. They were both forced to get the vaccine even though they already had COVID and had natural immunity. As time passed by, and the statistics started piling up of long term health problems associated with the vaccines, including how it may weaken immune system abilities to fight off other viruses and diseases, and heart failure (increasingly common now with young athletes), I am so happy that I remained a pure blood and didn't let politicians experiment with my body. My only concern now is my family. It angers me so much how the Democrat party treated my family like cattle. Even if they are fortunate enough to escape harm in the long run, I will never forget how the Democrats forced my family to take a vaccine when the risks and long term effects were unknown. I cant imagine what it is like for families that survived COVID, but lost loved ones to the vaccine itself. This should never be allowed to happen again.

