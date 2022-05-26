It turns out that Rhode Island held onto its second congressional seat because we failed to do the count correctly during the 2020 census. In other words, we over-counted by a whopping 5 percent, or 55,000 people, and do not actually have the population required to qualify for representation by two members of Congress. We are only entitled to one.
This is a huge mistake, but so far, those most involved with the 2020 census have chosen to make excuses and point fingers instead of acknowledge that something clearly went very wrong in the process.
They blame COVID. They blame Republicans. They blame the Trump administration.
COVID was certainly a complicating factor, but 37 states had no problems with their count and were also dealing with COVID. Mostly blue states had overcounts and red states had undercounts, so while we held on to a congressional seat by counting people who don’t exist, Florida and Texas may have lost seats because they failed to count people who do exist. It is a striking trend.
Former Central Falls mayor and current candidate for state treasurer, James Diossa, co-chaired the Complete the Count committee that Gov. Raimondo created via executive order in 2018. His co-chair was Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott before she had become a household name. Diossa’s reaction to news of the overcount is especially disappointing; he expresses great pride in what he and the committee accomplished, does not acknowledge any failure, and highlights the benefit of having two seats in Congress as if there is no ethical problem with holding onto a seat based on an artificially inflated count. He characterizes everyone upset about the overcount as the “radical Rhode Island GOP” and takes a shot at the Trump administration. How original.
Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea also put out a statement in which she lays the blame at the feet of the Trump administration.
It is true that census workers are technically federal employees, but each state is tasked with putting together a team and coming up with a process to do the count. The federal government funds those efforts. The 2020 Census started under Trump and ended under Biden. Trump’s effort to add a citizenship question to the census form, which was ultimately shot down by the courts, absolutely did add a layer of concern that we could end up with an under-count if undocumented residents were too afraid to fill out the form. That understandable concern, which was at a fever pitch in our state, likely played a role in the overcount.
Census workers used gift cards and cash to incentivize people to complete the census survey but there was nothing in place to keep people from filling it out more than once. By the time the count numbers were submitted, Biden had taken office and since the Commerce Department is in charge of the census, the responsibility now belonged to Gina Raimondo and her team. They were responsible for identifying duplicates and it appears that they completely fell down on the job. I’m pretty sure we haven’t heard a mea culpa from Raimondo and the Commerce Department either.
A quick scan of the members of the Complete the Count committee leaves the impression that it was not a bipartisan effort. It doesn’t appear to have any Republicans on it. That may be significant as the groupthink around fear of an undercount could have led to a de-emphasis on making sure that people understood they could only fill out the census form one time. Either way, a committee that does not represent both parties makes for bad optics, especially now that we know about the overcount.
So, while our congressional representation will remain the same, however unethical and dishonest that may be, our federal funding will likely decrease to be brought in line with our declining population.
It remains troubling, though unsurprising, that nobody is willing to acknowledge the role they played in this massive mistake. I certainly didn’t hear anyone applauding the Trump administration when they thought they got the count right.
Sanzi is the director of outreach at Parents Defending Education and a former educator and school committee member. She writes at Sanzi.substack.com.
(2) comments
Why is it that mistakes are ALWAYS to their advantage ? Their shouldn't be a election for a person we don't need.
I wish you hadn't so often referred to this overcount as a "mistake." It was intentional.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.