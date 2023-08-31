I recently pulled into a Wendy’s and the drive-thru line was so long that I decided to go inside. When I approached the counter and started to order, the friendly young man in the Wendy’s shirt said, “I can’t take orders. You have to order from the kiosk over there.” He pointed to three tall touch screens.
On this particular night, only one of the three machines was working so the line was long. I was ordering food for five people and felt terrible for the people stuck behind me in line, forced to watch me search the unfamiliar screen for “barbecue sauce” and “frosty.”
The whole experience was illustrative of what I see as a pervasive breakdown in customer service from grocery stores to fast-food restaurants to big-box retailers.
What I experienced at Wendy’s was obviously a cost-saving measure, but some of the deterioration in customer service can be attributed to changes in customer preferences and habits. A large segment of people decided that they preferred the convenience of curbside pick-up and using an app to order an iced coffee or a bowl of soup. This has led businesses to try and be all things to all people and their “systems’’ seem to be breaking down.
It used to be that the people behind the counter at Dunkin’ or Starbucks were working on orders for customers who were physically present in line or at the drive-thru. But now, people find themselves waiting as long as 20 or 30 minutes in line as workers scramble to fill online orders for customers who ordered (and paid) ahead of time. At Jersey Mike’s, you might be first in line, but there’s a good chance you’ll have to wait while the employees try to catch up on the online orders that keep rolling in.
The shift to self-checkout at so many stores has also contributed to this customer service malaise. Whether at Walmart, Target or Stop & Shop, it is now the norm for there to be only one or two checkout lines with human cashiers, and up to 10 self-checkout stations open. Lines seem to be much longer than they used to be.
Self-checkout can actually be a fun topic of debate because it elicits strong opinions. Some people love it and can’t understand why anyone wouldn’t. Others absolutely hate it. And most seem fine with it if they are only buying a few items, but prefer an old-fashioned human when they are buying a cart full of stuff. Many of us find the self-checkout aggravating because the computerized voice constantly tells us to “please place the item in the bagging area” even when we just did exactly that. Or it tells us over and over, “help is on the way,” even though we have no idea what we did wrong or why help is on the way. Stores such as Five Below and Savers have eliminated all human cashiers. The only way to check out is to do it yourself.
I know that some see this trend away from human interaction as a win. They like the efficiency of transactions that don’t involve people. But the more impersonal our day-to-day errands and interactions become, the more we erode all that we have in common. A quick conversation with someone at the checkout or the coffee shop counter may seem trivial, but it matters. All of these little conversations keep us connected. Days full of impersonal transactions do the opposite.
Sanzi is the director of outreach at Parents Defending Education and a former educator and school committee member. She writes at Sanzi.substack.com.
Ordering online or through in-store kiosks and self-checkout are just the beginning as the service and retail industries transition to more automation and AI. Amazon Go stores already have it where you just grab what you want and walk out the door. Sensors and AI know who you are and what you picked-up and charge your account when you leave. Throw in some robots to stock the shelves and not only will there be much less human interaction with retail and service workers, but also a lot less jobs as these technologies become more prevalent.
