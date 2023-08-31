I recently pulled into a Wendy’s and the drive-thru line was so long that I decided to go inside. When I approached the counter and started to order, the friendly young man in the Wendy’s shirt said, “I can’t take orders. You have to order from the kiosk over there.” He pointed to three tall touch screens.

On this particular night, only one of the three machines was working so the line was long. I was ordering food for five people and felt terrible for the people stuck behind me in line, forced to watch me search the unfamiliar screen for “barbecue sauce” and “frosty.”

Captain Cumberland
Ordering online or through in-store kiosks and self-checkout are just the beginning as the service and retail industries transition to more automation and AI. Amazon Go stores already have it where you just grab what you want and walk out the door. Sensors and AI know who you are and what you picked-up and charge your account when you leave. Throw in some robots to stock the shelves and not only will there be much less human interaction with retail and service workers, but also a lot less jobs as these technologies become more prevalent.

