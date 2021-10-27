Mrs. Donahue was my school librarian at Hardy Elementary School. She was kind and patient as she helped me find books such as “Where the Red Fern Grows,” just the right book for a 5th-grader to read. And she knew how to shush us in that warm but strict way that told us she wasn’t mean.
During my first few years as a mother, story time at the Cumberland Public Library was a highlight of the week, a 30-minute activity out of the house. The librarian of my children’s toddler and preschool years, Mrs. Haley, brought books such as “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt” to life, and as our family grew, she was there to lead us to just the right books about tractors and elephants.
In recent weeks, I’ve been contemplating the departure from the age-appropriate books on Mrs. Donahue’s and Mrs. Haley’s shelves to the gender-obsessed, hyper-sexualized and even pornographic books pouring into schools and children’s sections of public libraries in the name of “diversity, equity and inclusion.”
Why is this happening?
We are seeing libraries as battlefields because activists have now gained significant influence inside the American Library Association, the nation’s largest association of librarians with revenues of about $17 million. The ALA publishes one of the most widely used “diversity” book lists, and school librarians and school officials use that list to buy books. Book “award” lists are another driver of school purchases and summer reading recommendations. Add in teacher preparation programs steeped in critical gender theory and, voila, taxpayers end up unwittingly funding ideologically-driven pornography in school libraries.
I am not clutching my pearls. These are not the days of protests over books such as author Judy Blume’s coming of age novels, “Are You There God, It’s Me Margaret.” The books of concern today contain graphic sexual images and descriptions of sex between children, teens and even adults and minors. Some are graphic novels that look like comic strips. The content is pornographic and represents a disturbing agenda by activists that targets youth, hiding behind seemingly virtuous and innocuous words such as “diversity” and “inclusion.” Of course, we must welcome children of all identities in a library and there is a wide array of books that do just that. What we see in these books, however, is the dangerous sexual grooming of children.
One of the books that has outraged parents nationally and locally is “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe. It is so sexually graphic that I could not describe it in detail in a recent radio interview because of FCC guidelines. It is meant to be an autobiography about the author’s “journey of self-identity,” which, according to the description, includes “bonding with friends over erotic gay fanfiction.” When a parent in North Kingstown recently raised concerns to the superintendent, he defended the book in an email, likening it to Michelangelo’s art, The David, and contrasting it with Playboy magazine. He argued the author intended “to be concerned for the sexual health of those who are transgender and clearly not to be pornographic.”
The images speak for themselves, regardless of the author’s intent, and they are far more sexual than anything allowed in Playboy. Would the superintendent endorse a book such as this in the school library, displayed as prominently, if the book showed explicit images of boys and girls having sex? Most likely, never.
Images of sex acts, regardless of who is in them, are wildly inappropriate for a school library or classroom. There is no justification for having different rules around pornography and sexually explicit content based on the gender identity and sexual orientation of a book’s characters. They are out of bounds.
I am confident that Mrs. Donahue and Mrs. Haley would agree.
Sanzi is the director of outreach at Parents Defending Education and a former educator and school committee member. She writes at Sanzi.substack.com.
