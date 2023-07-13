You know those precious moments that will just live on in your mind forever? Over the weekend, I had the chance, on my way through New Hampshire, to stop in at my Auntie Sharon’s restaurant, Shorey’s Grilled Cheese & Ice Cream.
She recognized me right away through the walk-up window, and came running out the door for the best hug. My son and I checked out the inside, which was full of every perfect detail and proved to be the cleanest restaurant I’d ever seen.
The two of us always had a special thing. She’d call me her favorite nephew, I’d tell her she was my favorite auntie, and it never seemed like any time had gone by when we’d catch up on life. She has six kids, I’m one of eight, and we always had so much to talk about.
Our enormous extended family, once very close geographically and connected relationally, isn’t so much anymore, fractured a bit by distance and life’s struggles.
In early May, I saw her for the first time in years under the saddest of circumstances, attending the funeral of my Uncle Dave. He was her husband and co-owner of the restaurant they’d started last year as a true mom and pop business run by their whole family, putting in a full labor of love on a dilapidated old building. They always did everything with excellence, and I knew this would be no different if I ever had a chance to stop by.
For an hour or two last Saturday afternoon, the heartache and distance were forgotten as we simply laughed together and experienced the joy of this little restaurant venture on the side of the road in Franklin.
One of my favorite parts of the visit, after auntie had gone back to the kitchen, was just to listen to the wonderful comments others were making about her and the restaurant.
We ate well; I got the steak and Grilled Steak ‘N Cheese, my son got the pizza-inspired grilled cheese, and we made sure to load up on peanut butter ice cream with the peanut butter sauce. Even before we’d eaten, I made sure to leave a message on the chalkboard telling them how great the food was and signing it as her “favorite nephew.”
I really don’t have a huge life lesson or grand pronouncements to share today, but I hope in reading this that perhaps it motivates you to look for your own moments of connection. Don’t wait for next week because you’re too busy to stop by. Don’t say, “I bet they’re just too busy to want to see me today, I’ll just be on my way.”
Life is too short and relationships are too precious to wait. Hug those you love, don’t cut them off over petty little differences, find areas of commonality where it seems there are none, support their dreams and endeavors as if they’re your own.
A sticky situation
Many of you have probably noticed that our front-page stick-on ads have been a bit extra clingy these past couple of weeks, making them very difficult to remove. I assure you that we’re working on it and should have it resolved within a couple weeks. Thank you so much for your patience, and thank you as always for reading.
Shorey has been editor of The Valley Breeze Newspapers since 2017, and a reporter here since 2006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.