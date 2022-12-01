Each year since our wedding day in 2006, my wife and I have maintained a consistent pattern of attendance at holidays. We knew early on that we could remove any potential drama and questioning by simply rotating which holidays we would spend with which side of the family, and it’s worked like a well-oiled machine.

Her family is in Smithfield, my mom and grandmother right over the line in North Attleboro, so it works great. This year, for instance, we spent Thanksgiving with her side of the family and we’ll be at my mom’s for Christmas Eve and her family’s for the latter part of Christmas Day.

