Each year since our wedding day in 2006, my wife and I have maintained a consistent pattern of attendance at holidays. We knew early on that we could remove any potential drama and questioning by simply rotating which holidays we would spend with which side of the family, and it’s worked like a well-oiled machine.
Her family is in Smithfield, my mom and grandmother right over the line in North Attleboro, so it works great. This year, for instance, we spent Thanksgiving with her side of the family and we’ll be at my mom’s for Christmas Eve and her family’s for the latter part of Christmas Day.
Last year, everything was the opposite.
The arrangement is also good for us as a couple. My wife’s family does the traditional seven-course Christmas Eve dinner, while mine orders pizza. Knowing that she’ll be at my family’s house this year, she’s able to prepare herself mentally (I exaggerate a bit), and even fixes up a couple of favorite dishes to bring along to pair with the pizza.
I love family, can’t get enough of it, most of the time, but I’ll admit I was a little nervous this year when I heard that we were invited to her parents’ house for parts of three days, including the Wednesday and Friday after Thanksgiving, as everyone would be together for the first time in a long time. I love them all dearly, have amazing in-laws, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and wonderful nieces and nephews, but three days sounded like a lot.
I had no reason to fear, as it was nearly perfect, including lots of watching football, playing football, having good conversation, trying to impress my nieces and nephews with how funny I am, and eating mashed potatoes and this delightful concoction from my mother-in-law that she calls cranberry delight (don’t worry, we also had the best kind of cranberry sauce with the lines on it). There were difficult moments, mostly surrounding kid issues, but I was struck by how much I enjoyed just being in the moment, not trying to make sure every moment was perfect or full of super fulfilling activity, but just being (sometimes I wish we were doing less looking at our phones during that being, but that’s a story for another day).
I’m sure that feeling was heightened by the uncertainty around holidays from the past couple of years, and I always appreciate it a bit more knowing that not everyone has this kind of experience at the holidays.
A meaningful text
After my previous column about finding ways to reconnect with people even when it’s hard, during a time when way more people are spending far more of their days alone, I received a text from an acquaintance that had me all choked up.
He reached out just before Thanksgiving to wish me happy holidays and thank me for my piece, saying he’s been struggling with how to reconnect with people he wasn’t able to see or talk to during the pandemic.
“The idea of out of sight, out of mind is real,” he said. “I really miss my friends, but the thought of reaching out after a couple years is hard.”
But after reading what I wrote, he said, he realized he needed to do just that.
Shorey has been with The Breeze since the same year he was married, and has been editor of the paper since 2017.
