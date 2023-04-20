Over the years covering local communities, quite a number of common themes stick out, but a notable one is the idea that things aren’t always as they seem or in keeping with accepted narratives.
One example was with neighborhood speed limits and whether people are actually speeding as many people think they are. As it turned out, 15 mph speed limits in Cumberland weren’t actually legally enforceable, and data repeatedly shows that most people aren’t actually exceeding the 25 mph limit on a side street.
But that doesn’t mean 25 mph is an acceptable speed to go in many cases. Courtesy and common sense should dictate that a neighborhood with some quirky bends or features or a lot of pedestrians should see greater care taken by drivers. The information we should be taking in should go far beyond the sign with the 2 and 5 on it.
Just this week, I heard from a Cumberland resident ready to be upset that they’re about to be priced out of their home based on a higher tax assessment. But the facts, as explained to him with a quick calculation, is that his family’s taxes are likely to go down, with tax rates dropping by nearly $4. This resident has shown before that he knows the value of digging up the correct information instead of going the easy route and spreading outrage on social media based on an incorrect assumption.
What we at The Breeze love about our jobs is that we get to hunt for information that will help people who are far too busy to do all the research themselves to be informed. When something happens today, we can recall a story we did a decade ago that adds history, context and nuance to the situation.
I feel a deep sense of responsibility when we don’t adequately capture that context and nuance, and the goal then is to make sure it gets corrected or further explained to build trust.
We on a wider level are trained by less savory media types to react to headlines designed to enrage us or mislead us down the wrong path based on assumptions about the information provided, but all too often, there’s so much more to the story than the headline. Some of the most viral posts are screenshots taken from a video to supposedly prove a point, but if you actually watch the whole video, the narrative quickly changes.
Another hot-button local issue coming up again and again is that of parking and the lack of it in certain areas. This idea came up again at a meeting Monday on plans for a revitalized Valley Falls and Lonsdale in Cumberland, and while there were some comments made that more parking will likely be needed as those areas get more vibrant, other truths highlighted are that many people aren’t fully aware of the parking that is available, or, as studies show, they’re not accustomed to walking very far to get to their destination so they see a lack of parking because the spot out front isn’t available.
Officials emphasized that there will be a strong need to guide people where to go to find existing parking as they visit the area, an education initiative they say will help keep traffic flowing and the local economy growing.
Good information enlightens and eases the mind. In the right circumstances and presented correctly, it can and should also infuriate. Either way, we should always want more of it.
Shorey has been lead editor of The Valley Breeze Newspapers since 2017.
