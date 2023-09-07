I was reminded again last week that in-person chatting with fellow humans is the best form of communication.
Don’t believe me? Try making one of those awful comments you’ve sent someone’s way on the internet when you’re standing next to them in line for coffee.
The idea that face-to-face interactions can be the best way to learn about someone was the key one behind the CD1 Mix and Mingle event put on by WNRI radio and this newspaper at the Millrace event center in Woonsocket on Aug. 30 so residents could meet congressional candidates themselves.
The result was beyond anything I expected, certainly, as I observed people who likely have little in common politically have great conversations about life. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive, not because people were learning some key policy point for the first time, but because they, even if they don’t always realize it, crave a world where people get along and enjoy an evening out together despite their differences.
Social media, for all of its positive uses, often proves to be the lowest form of communication because it disconnects us from people in the worst ways. It’s far easier to send a nasty message and unfriend or unfollow on those platforms than it is to take similar actions in the real world, and this is especially true when it comes to how we treat folks in the public sphere.
Similarly, I’m convinced that most online arguments would never happen on the sidelines at youth soccer on Saturday, though I do recognize that those interactions can negatively impact our everyday lives, especially for young people.
I, for one, hope to see more of these types of events in the future, not just at election time, but anytime our communities want to talk about something important. One might say that the municipal meetings our reporters cover on a weekly basis might be one place for this to happen, but something tells me we might need to add food and drink to the mix to actually get people there.
My garden stinks
After recently doing a story on Ron Grandchamp and his incredible tomato plant (it’s up over 13 feet now), it got me to thinking about just how bad my own garden was. I know, I know, a lot of people struggled to coax good veggies out of the ground this year, but that doesn’t make me feel any better that the only thing that did even remotely well for me, for a third straight year, was cucumbers.
Making matters worse, they’re those giant fat cucumbers that don’t taste so great. My wife, in her eternally hilarious way, decided to tell me that she’d incorporated them into my salad, only for me to discover a whole one of them resting like a beached manatee and crushing the poor lettuce underneath it.
On a positive note, our two apple trees that were planted three or four years ago finally produced a delicious crop of apples. Granted, it was only about 10 of them, but they were big, juicy, and something about the fact that they grew in our front yard made them that much more delicious.
Thanks, Bob and Jean
It did my heart good to see Bob Hemond and Jean Kelly cleaning up Diamond Hill Park on Monday evening. The job of picking up someone else’s trash can feel daunting and frustrating, but these two realize that positive actions can be contagious.
Welcome back
Most everyone is back to school and regular work schedules now, and I want to take a moment to wish you an incredible year ahead.
Shorey has been editor of The Valley Breeze Newspapers since 2017.
